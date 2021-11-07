Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday players fared against Plymouth Argyle

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Sunday afternoon's FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough

By Leon Wobschall
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 2:10 pm
Updated Sunday, 7th November 2021, 2:12 pm
Hillsborough. Picture: PA.

Peacock-Farrell: A bit of indecision on the half-hour almost let in Edwards for an opener. Big reaction save in the final quarter to deny Garrick. 6

Palmer: Kept busy by a quick player with movement in Hardie in the first half. Had an excellent second-half chance and involved a fair bit going forward. 6

Dunkley: Fair bit of leadership on his shoulders and had a fair bit to do. 7

Johnson: One or two dodgy moments in possession early on. 6

Paterson: Trademark effort and heat but struggled to get into the game. 5

Adeniran: Had Wednesday’s best first-half chance. Came off on the hour. 6

Bannan: Could not dictate about a very good Plymouth midfield. 5

Wing: Him and Bannan could not pull the strings against good opponents. Important clearance off the line to deny Argyle on 79 minutes. 6

Corbeanu: Could not hit the heights of Tuesday. 6

Kamberi: Worked hard, but posted little threat. 5

Berahino: Would have wanted to do more after being handed a start. Did go close in second half. 6

Substitutes: Gregory (Kamberi 60). Thwarted by a good tackle from Scarr. 6

Dele-Bashiru (Adeniran 60). Livened up Wednesday considerably. 7.

Hunt (Paterson 60). Entered the fray to provide an outlet on the right. 6

Shodipo (Corbeanu 75), 6.

Sow (Berahino 85), 6.

Not used: Wildsmith, Brown, Byers, Luongo.