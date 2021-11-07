Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday players fared against Plymouth Argyle

Peacock-Farrell: A bit of indecision on the half-hour almost let in Edwards for an opener. Big reaction save in the final quarter to deny Garrick. 6
Palmer: Kept busy by a quick player with movement in Hardie in the first half. Had an excellent second-half chance and involved a fair bit going forward. 6
Dunkley: Fair bit of leadership on his shoulders and had a fair bit to do. 7
Johnson: One or two dodgy moments in possession early on. 6
Paterson: Trademark effort and heat but struggled to get into the game. 5
Adeniran: Had Wednesday’s best first-half chance. Came off on the hour. 6
Bannan: Could not dictate about a very good Plymouth midfield. 5
Wing: Him and Bannan could not pull the strings against good opponents. Important clearance off the line to deny Argyle on 79 minutes. 6
Corbeanu: Could not hit the heights of Tuesday. 6
Kamberi: Worked hard, but posted little threat. 5
Berahino: Would have wanted to do more after being handed a start. Did go close in second half. 6
Substitutes: Gregory (Kamberi 60). Thwarted by a good tackle from Scarr. 6
Dele-Bashiru (Adeniran 60). Livened up Wednesday considerably. 7.
Hunt (Paterson 60). Entered the fray to provide an outlet on the right. 6
Shodipo (Corbeanu 75), 6.
Sow (Berahino 85), 6.
Not used: Wildsmith, Brown, Byers, Luongo.