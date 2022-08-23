Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawson: Nothing to do in front of a closed Kop in the first period. And it did not get much busier on the resumption. 6

Iorfa: One of just two players who started the weekend game at Bolton. Pushed forward when the opportunity arose. 6

Heneghan: Had no direct Dale opponent up against him and a night for keeping it orderly at the back and helping retain possession in the main. The sight of him heading off early in the second half with an injury issue was the one downer on the night. 6

Dennis Adeniran scores in stunning fashion for Sheffield Wednesday, one of three brilliant first-half goals for the Owls. Picture: Steve Ellis.

McGuinness: Given a bow at Hillsborough by Darren Moore to boost his game-time levels. Had no real alarms before coming off at the interval. 7

Glover: The 19-year-old local lad was handed a debut at right wing-back and will be better for the outing. A night he’ll remember. 6

Vaulks: Handed the captain’s armband and heavily involved and the responsibility sat well with him. Customary good attitude and his positional play was typically sound. Oils the wheels. 7

Dele-Bashiru: Matched Brown’s strike with further brilliance. A player with real technical gifts and a powerful, graceful specimen and you want to see more of it. Went off with a knock in second half, didn’t look too bad. 8

Adeniran: Produced a turbo-charged run in the first minute and ended the half with a strong drive and even better finish. A real athlete, direct runner and weapon. Brilliant goal to make it 3-0 just before the break. 8

Brown: Picked a delectable moment to score his first-ever goal for Wednesday in some style with a sublime strike. 7

Paterson: Fired a snapshot over before Brown’s opener and grew into game after that. 6

Sow: Attitude could not be faulted, but little dropped for him on the night. It was left to the midfielders to take the glory. 6

Substitutes: Galvin (McGuinness 45), 6; Ihiekwe (Heneghan 52), 6; A Hunt (Glover 69), 6; Byers (Dele-Bashiru 70) 6.