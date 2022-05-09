Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday players rated against Sunderland at Hillsborough

Peacock-Farrell: Little to do in first half. Made an important save to deny O'Nien. No chance with goal. 6

Hunt: Had to be alert to the dangers of Clarke down his side. He was a handful. 5

Storey: Him and Mendez-Laing won't have been happy with the leveller. 6

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory aims for goal against Sunderland. Picture: PA

Dean: Solid enough at the back. But pushed too forward late on. 6

Hutchinson: Some good contributions at the back and showed all his experience before coming on following a head wound. 7

Johnson: Saw a fair bit of the ball and was a lively force. Set up equaliser. 8

Byers: Showed good technique to fire an overhead free kick at Patterson in the first half. Drove on in second half. 7

Luongo: Got through plenty of work as usual. 6

Bannan: Brighter than at Sunderland. O'Nien was nearly always in his vicinity, but more proactive tonight. 7

Windass: Handed a start, but could not get into the game as he can. One great second half cross. 6.

Gregory: Batth and Wright were opponents with nous but there is no keeping a good centre-forward down after he grabbed his 17th and most important goal of the season. But alas. 7

Substitutes: Palmer (Hutchinson 70) 6.

Mendez-Laing (Hunt 71) 6.

Paterson (Windass 78) 6

Berahino (Byers 90+5).