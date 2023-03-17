Ratings: Mainly 6s and a few 7s as Sheffield Wednesday are given a real test by Bolton Wanderers

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Friday night’s League One home game against Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough.

Dawson: Good positioning and decision-making, although a game where he did not have much to field. Little chance with goal. 6

Palmer: Made one excellent covering clearance. So consistent. Did miss a good chance. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flint: A threat in the air from set-plays, for sure. Involvement in Owls’ opener and an inadvertent one in leveller. Strong at both ends. 7

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan in action against Bolton Wanderers.

Famewo: Some decent contributions involving one important clearing header. 6

Hunt: Had to be alert with Bolton decent on the ball on the counter. Not at his best. 5

Dele-Bashiru: First home start since Newcastle. Glanced a second-half header wide. Mixed bag. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vaulks: In imposing form early on in particular. A player who you know what you will get from. 6

Bannan: Not quite vintage, but still had some lovely moments all the game. 7

James: Peach of a pass in build-up to Owls’ opener. Came off at break. Equaliser came from down his side. 6

Windass: Blistering start. Glanced a header wide and went close with a rasper. Faded a little after and worrying development as he hobbled off on the hour. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregory: Got his goal and fancied it against Bolton’s backline after being handed a start. 7

Substitutes: Johnson (James 45). Made his return at the interval after his three-match ban. 6

Smith (Windass 60). Came on for the injured Windass. 6

Adeniran (Gregory 78), 6.