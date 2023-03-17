News you can trust since 1754
Ratings: Mainly 6s and a few 7s as Sheffield Wednesday are given a real test by Bolton Wanderers

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Friday night’s League One home game against Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 17th Mar 2023, 21:48 GMT

Dawson: Good positioning and decision-making, although a game where he did not have much to field. Little chance with goal. 6

Palmer: Made one excellent covering clearance. So consistent. Did miss a good chance. 7

Flint: A threat in the air from set-plays, for sure. Involvement in Owls’ opener and an inadvertent one in leveller. Strong at both ends. 7

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan in action against Bolton Wanderers.
Famewo: Some decent contributions involving one important clearing header. 6

Hunt: Had to be alert with Bolton decent on the ball on the counter. Not at his best. 5

Dele-Bashiru: First home start since Newcastle. Glanced a second-half header wide. Mixed bag. 5

Vaulks: In imposing form early on in particular. A player who you know what you will get from. 6

Bannan: Not quite vintage, but still had some lovely moments all the game. 7

James: Peach of a pass in build-up to Owls’ opener. Came off at break. Equaliser came from down his side. 6

Windass: Blistering start. Glanced a header wide and went close with a rasper. Faded a little after and worrying development as he hobbled off on the hour. 6

Gregory: Got his goal and fancied it against Bolton’s backline after being handed a start. 7

Substitutes: Johnson (James 45). Made his return at the interval after his three-match ban. 6

Smith (Windass 60). Came on for the injured Windass. 6

Adeniran (Gregory 78), 6.

Not used: Stockdale, Brown, Bakinson, Alimi-Adetoro.

