HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Saturday’s League One game against Shrewsbury Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Dawson: Protected pretty well. One half-decent save to deny ex-Owl Dunkley. 6

Iorfa: Produced some telling surges forwards and was strong in his defensive work. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ihiekwe: Handed his first league start since the reverse fixture in November. Produced a couple of fine first-half blocks in a dominant performance. Good to see. 8

Michael Smith. Picture: Steve Ellis

Palmer: Operated on the left-hand side of a defensive ‘three’. Solid. 7

Adeniran: Rewarded for his impressive cameo seven days earlier. Had his moments. 6

Bannan: Tested Marosi with a strike from distance in the first half. More like himself after being quiet last weekend. Controlled play more. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vaulks: Saw a piledriver beaten away from Marosi in the second half. Engine-room graft. 7

Johnson: His inviting cross was despatched well by Smith for his second. 7

Paterson: Featured as a ‘ten.’ Work-rate as ever, but fairly quiet. 6

Smith: Scored a fine opener to finish off an excellent team move and then guided home an excellent second in the air. His cool finish for his hat-trick added the gloss. 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregory: Played a part in Smith’s strike and showed moments of threat. 7

Substitutes: Flint (Ihiekwe 75), 6.

Bakinson (Adeniran 75), 6.

Dele-Bashiru (Smith 84), Brown (Palmer 88), Windass (Bannan 89)