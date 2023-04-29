All Sections
Ratings: One 9, one 8 and a handful of sevens as Sheffield Wednesday gear up for play-offs with encouragement

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Saturday’s League One game against Shrewsbury Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 29th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST

Dawson: Protected pretty well. One half-decent save to deny ex-Owl Dunkley. 6

Iorfa: Produced some telling surges forwards and was strong in his defensive work. 7

Ihiekwe: Handed his first league start since the reverse fixture in November. Produced a couple of fine first-half blocks in a dominant performance. Good to see. 8

Michael Smith. Picture: Steve Ellis
Michael Smith. Picture: Steve Ellis

Palmer: Operated on the left-hand side of a defensive ‘three’. Solid. 7

Adeniran: Rewarded for his impressive cameo seven days earlier. Had his moments. 6

Bannan: Tested Marosi with a strike from distance in the first half. More like himself after being quiet last weekend. Controlled play more. 7

Vaulks: Saw a piledriver beaten away from Marosi in the second half. Engine-room graft. 7

Johnson: His inviting cross was despatched well by Smith for his second. 7

Paterson: Featured as a ‘ten.’ Work-rate as ever, but fairly quiet. 6

Smith: Scored a fine opener to finish off an excellent team move and then guided home an excellent second in the air. His cool finish for his hat-trick added the gloss. 9

Gregory: Played a part in Smith’s strike and showed moments of threat. 7

Substitutes: Flint (Ihiekwe 75), 6.

Bakinson (Adeniran 75), 6.

Dele-Bashiru (Smith 84), Brown (Palmer 88), Windass (Bannan 89)

Not used: Stockdale, Shipston.

