All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Ratings: One eight for a Sheffield Wednesday player and a disappointing five as Owls pay a heavy price for missing chances against Mansfield

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Mansfield Town at Hillsborough.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 29th Aug 2023, 22:05 BST

Dawson: One token save in first half. Had to maintain his concentration in second. 6

Iorfa: Made a couple of powerful surges forward. Busy in second half. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ihiekwe: Held it together in the middle of a back three. Close to a goal. 7

Anthony Musaba puts Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 up against Mansfield Town, who hit back to earn penalties and triumph. Picture: Steve EllisAnthony Musaba puts Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 up against Mansfield Town, who hit back to earn penalties and triumph. Picture: Steve Ellis
Anthony Musaba puts Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 up against Mansfield Town, who hit back to earn penalties and triumph. Picture: Steve Ellis

Famewo: One or two errors in the first half. Key last-ditch challenge to deny Oates after his initial mistake on restart. 6

Valentin: Showed his pace going forward and was a threat. An outlet. Encouraging. 7

Bakinson: Held the middle ground in first half, but it was more of a test on restart. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bannan: Some moments of quality and you’d expect given the opposition. 6

Paterson: A good assist for the opener and contributed on the night. 7

Musaba: Lift-off with his milestone first Owls goal. Still a fair bit to learn, but on the scoresheet at least. 6

Fletcher: Handed a start and you wanted more from him. 5

Windass: The game’s class act. Set up goal and hit the bar with a cracker and went close to scoring a few times. 8

Substitutes: Delgado (Paterson 65): Hit post. 6

Smith (Fletcher 71) 6.

Gregory (Musaba 71) 6.

Palmer (Valentin 80) 6.

Vaulks (Bakinson 80) 6.

Not used: Vasquez, Bernard, James, Gassama.

Related topics:MansfieldHillsboroughMansfield Town