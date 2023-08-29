HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Mansfield Town at Hillsborough.

Dawson: One token save in first half. Had to maintain his concentration in second. 6

Iorfa: Made a couple of powerful surges forward. Busy in second half. 6

Ihiekwe: Held it together in the middle of a back three. Close to a goal. 7

Anthony Musaba puts Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 up against Mansfield Town, who hit back to earn penalties and triumph. Picture: Steve Ellis

Famewo: One or two errors in the first half. Key last-ditch challenge to deny Oates after his initial mistake on restart. 6

Valentin: Showed his pace going forward and was a threat. An outlet. Encouraging. 7

Bakinson: Held the middle ground in first half, but it was more of a test on restart. 6

Bannan: Some moments of quality and you’d expect given the opposition. 6

Paterson: A good assist for the opener and contributed on the night. 7

Musaba: Lift-off with his milestone first Owls goal. Still a fair bit to learn, but on the scoresheet at least. 6

Fletcher: Handed a start and you wanted more from him. 5

Windass: The game’s class act. Set up goal and hit the bar with a cracker and went close to scoring a few times. 8

Substitutes: Delgado (Paterson 65): Hit post. 6

Smith (Fletcher 71) 6.

Gregory (Musaba 71) 6.

Palmer (Valentin 80) 6.

Vaulks (Bakinson 80) 6.