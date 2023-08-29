Ratings: One eight for a Sheffield Wednesday player and a disappointing five as Owls pay a heavy price for missing chances against Mansfield
Dawson: One token save in first half. Had to maintain his concentration in second. 6
Iorfa: Made a couple of powerful surges forward. Busy in second half. 6
Ihiekwe: Held it together in the middle of a back three. Close to a goal. 7
Famewo: One or two errors in the first half. Key last-ditch challenge to deny Oates after his initial mistake on restart. 6
Valentin: Showed his pace going forward and was a threat. An outlet. Encouraging. 7
Bakinson: Held the middle ground in first half, but it was more of a test on restart. 6
Bannan: Some moments of quality and you’d expect given the opposition. 6
Paterson: A good assist for the opener and contributed on the night. 7
Musaba: Lift-off with his milestone first Owls goal. Still a fair bit to learn, but on the scoresheet at least. 6
Fletcher: Handed a start and you wanted more from him. 5
Windass: The game’s class act. Set up goal and hit the bar with a cracker and went close to scoring a few times. 8
Substitutes: Delgado (Paterson 65): Hit post. 6
Smith (Fletcher 71) 6.
Gregory (Musaba 71) 6.
Palmer (Valentin 80) 6.
Vaulks (Bakinson 80) 6.
Not used: Vasquez, Bernard, James, Gassama.