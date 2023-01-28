HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Fleetwood.

Dawson: No chance with Fleetwood’s shock opener. 6

Palmer: Shrugged off a knock early in a second half when he had to keep it together. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iorfa: In the middle of the three and goalscorer Omochere was an irritant all game. 5

Mallik Wilks. Picture: Steve Ellis

Famewo: Much more work to do in second half when Fleetwood were better. 6

Hunt: Shot over after nice play by Wednesday in the first half. Needed no second invitation to get forward. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adeniran: Nodded a first-half chance wide. Would have been wanting to do a bit more. 6

Vaulks: Saw a couple of shots from distance blocked. Did the job as he has frequently does. 6

Johnson: Saw plenty of the ball. Made a mistake in the build-up to Fleetwood’s goal, but remedied that by setting up leveller. 6

Windass: Did not hit the heights of the previous round. Tested Lynch with one curler. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilks: Caused a lot of problems for Fleetwood, first on the left and then the right before rallying Wednesday in the second half. 8

Paterson: Effort and heart, but Fleetwood’s centre-halves were up for the battle. Little impact at the sharp end. 5

Substitutes: Byers (Vaulks 61). Thrown on in a triple substitution as the Owls sought to save the day. 6

Gregory (Adeniran 61). Headed one good chance over and then clipped the bar. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bannan (Hunt 61). Made a welcome return and saw a fair bit of the ball. 6

Smith (Wilks 87). A late entrant.

Flint (Famewo 90+7)