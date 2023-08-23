RECENT SHEFFIELD Wednesday signing Momo Diaby is set for a significant spell on the sidelines - in a major blow for the Championship outfit.

Diaby, who joined the club recently from Portuguese top-flight outfit Portimonense on a season-long loan, impressed on his debut against Preston North End on Saturday, before hobbling off after falling awkwardly and looking in clear discomfort.

The issue is a foot/ankle problem and the Yorkshire Post understands that he has undergone an operation.

The 26-year-old, who is 6ft 6ins tall, is the younger brother of ex-Arsenal midfielder Abou Diaby and has previously played alongside Owls' summer signing Juan Delgado at Pacos de Ferreira.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Momo Diaby leaves the field during the second half on Saturday with the help of Doctor Richard Higgins. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Diaby made 25 appearances last season for Portimonense, who finished one place above the relegation zone in the Primeira Liga. He has played throughout his career in Portuguese football.

It is an untimely blow for the Owls, who have lost all three league matches at the start of the 2023-24 league season and could force Xisco Munoz into a rethink in terms of his transfer plans ahead of the deadline.

Wednesday make the trip to Cardiff City on Saturday and are in EFL Cup action next Tuesday at home to Mansfield Town.