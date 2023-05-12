THE history books will show that the 2022-23 League One season was a record-breaking one for Sheffield Wednesday.

For Darren Moore, it now means absolutely nothing.

With a points total that was just four shy of a century from 46 league games in the regular campaign, the Owls – who visit Peterborough United for their play-off semi-final first leg this evening – have created unwanted history by recording the highest-ever tally for a side not to achieve automatic promotion across the EFL.

Wednesday finished 19 points clear of Posh, who moved up into sixth place on Sunday.

Darren Moore.

Once the Cambridgeshire outfit were confirmed as their play-off opponents following Owls' home victory over Derby and Posh's win at Barnsley, Moore and his players quickly 'moved on' in the words of Moore.

The Wednesday chief said: "That (the League One table) is done and the 46 games are finished and gone.

"I moved on and as soon as we finished on Sunday, I got back home and in the evening, I was opening up my laptop and onto the play-offs already.

"Me and the players have moved on and it's up to the media world outside to talk about that (table)."The minute when we came in (on Monday morning), there was nothing spoken about it. I put it to bed in the dressing room after the game and said 'it's done, on we go.'

"We are focused on the job in hand. The game on Friday."

George Byers may still be a notable absentee, but Wednesday will be picking from comparative strength at London Road with Lee Gregory back in contention.

The striker missed last Sunday's game after sustaining a facial injury in training. He returned to training on Tuesday, sporting a protective mask.

Reece James and Jack Hunt, who were on the bench last weekend after recovering from injury, are available to start if so required as are Michael Ihikewe and Dennis Adeniran, who sat on the Rams encounter as a precaution ahead of the play-offs.

On Gregory and some welcome selection dilemmas, Moore continued: "He's a 'man's man' and a tough individual.

"The genius of the medical team is that they can design these masks which are tailor-made for the individual.

"It's a unique piece of artwork and protection without obscuring (affecting) the player. It's fantastic and means he can carry on as normal.

"With Reece, along with Jack Hunt, it's great to have them back and get more (training) volume in and they are in a position when they can (potentially start).

"It's great to see them back on the training ground and with the squad. I am really pleased to have that back at this stage and they are all chomping at the bit to come back.

"It gives you more balance, fluidity and options."

On Ihiekwe and Adeniran, he said: "They are both fine. With both, it was more as a precaution in training leading up to the last game of the season. We just didn't want to take the risk.