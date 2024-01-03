THE events of New Year’s Day fittingly completed Marvin Johnson’s own redemption story at Sheffield Wednesday.

Early in the second half, the born-again winger smashed in the Owls’ opener in the 3-1 victory over Yorkshire rivals Hull City in front of the Kop and drank in the acclaim from Wednesdayites amid scenes of delight.

Tales of hope on January 1 provide nourishment for the soul. Wednesday delivered one at the start of 2024 to continue their captivating Championship renaissance and so did Johnson.

The 33-year-old’s strike carried a personal aspect. It was not just for him, but his family who were there during the hard times in late summer and autumn exile.

Sheffield Wednesday's reborn winger Marvin Johnson celebrates scoring the Owls' opener against Yorkshire rivals Hull City on New Year's Day. Picture: Steve Ellis.

His goal was also for them, including his daughter Ava, at the opening to the new year and hopefully a new chapter for the Birmingham-born player.

Johnson said: "It's amazing. My daughter said to me: 'Imagine if you score again' (in front of the Kop) and I said: 'Yeah, it'd be nice,' but I never expected it.

"I'll always get opportunities in the box and maybe I should shoot more!"

It’s fair to say that Johnson has not fared too badly on that count of late.

After netting in the 3-1 home victory over Blackburn Rovers last month, Johnson scored the winner in the similarly precious triumph against another Red Rose side in Preston North End on December 29.

His quality has been there for all to see. It made it all the more bewildering that it was not called upon by former Owls head coach Xisco Munoz in his troubled time at S6.

It was certainly troubled for Johnson, who found himself totally ostracised under the Spaniard.

After his second-half cameo from the bench in a pre-season friendly against Luton Town on July 29, Johnson disappeared from view.

He was subsequently left out of the Owls’ 25-man EFL squad registration list by Munoz, who did not open up on the reasons behind his decision.

Johnson was persona non grata as far as he was concerned. He was on the outside, although he was spotted in attendance in the away end at former club Oxford United’s game at Derby County - a club who tried to sign him late in the summer window - on August 16.

A move to the Rams would have provided sanctuary, but did not transpire.

Johnson’s ignominy continued. He was forced to train alone away from the main group of the players at Middlewood and later also spent time in Dubai to complete some fitness work with a strength and conditioning coach.

It would have felt warmer in every way.

Johnson continued: "It was difficult and that's why I kept my head down and did what I needed to do to keep right.

"I'm a professional athlete, I can't just down tools and get unfit. I had to keep my head right and bide my time.

"I've had my chance and given my all.

"If you don't keep yourself right and it does turn a corner and you get the chance, you'll only embarrass yourself by not being ready.

"If you're unfit, you don't look the same player, so I tried to make sure I was in good enough shape that if I was needed back in the squad I was able to perform.

"It only kept me on a high rather than a low and switching off. It kept me going and kept me strong.

"It's amazing to play in front of them (Owls fans) as I had done for the past two years, so I already knew what it meant to play. That's what hurt me the most, not being able to play.

"I was in the stands with them watching the games but it helped me push on and keep right. Now I'm back out playing, I'm buzzing.”

Brought in from the cold by Munoz’s permanent successor Danny Rohl, Johnson made his return from first-team exile at Bristol City on November 4.

He has featured in every match since and is playing his part in one of the most exhilarating comeback stories of the campaign so far across the EFL in 2023-24.

Prior to Rohl’s arrival, the Owls were in dire straits, having taken a pitiful three points from their first 11 league matches.

Their total of 19 points from 15 matches since represents colossal improvement.

Wednesday are an impressive sixth in the latest ten-game Championship form table since the last international hiatus and those who penned their obituaries at the end of autumn are being forced to metaphorically eat a slice of humble pie.

Johnson added: "When we were 12 points adrift, even then we still had the belief because we know the Championship can change, especially over the Christmas period.