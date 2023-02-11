Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore said the most pleasing aspect of the pulsating 2-2 draw with Ipswich was the way his team “stayed in the game” and did not let it “get away from them.”

The Owls led the Sky Bet League One contest at Portman Road against their promotion rivals 2-0 through Michael Smith’s header and a strike by George Byers.

However, the Tractor Boys, who saw Conor Chaplin’s penalty saved by goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, hit back to earn a point with goals from Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis.

Hard-earned point: Darren Moore, manager of Sheffield Wednesday, acknowledges the fans following a vital 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town. (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

However, Broadhead pulled one back when he curled a free-kick over the wall and they were level in the 51st minute when Davis’ free-kick took a deflection and looped over Dawson.

Moore said: “Cameron Dawson saves it (the penalty) and we’re still in the game.

“After that, the game plan was to start well and then to get the two goals in the first half really knocked the stuffing out of them. The momentum and the atmosphere changed in the ground.

“I thought the pivotal moment in the game swung when we had a chance to get the third goal and I think if we get the third goal I believe it’s game, set and match.

“Coming down here and taking the game to Ipswich…I thought the boys did it.

“I thought the lifeline for them was a tremendous free-kick scored by Nathan Broadhead, it just gave them something to hold on to before half-time.

“We regrouped second half and we knew they would come at us throwing caution to the wind with gaps for us to exploit.

“We gave away a needless free kick and the boy Davis takes it and George (Byers) trying to deflect it away ends up deflecting it beyond the reach of Cameron Dawson.

“The most pleasing thing for me was how the boys stood resolute and stayed in the game and didn’t let the game get away from them.”

The spot-kick was awarded to Ipswich when Wes Burns was left on the floor following an off-the-ball challenge by Aden Flint.

Wednesday made the most of the let-off and took the lead in the 27th minute through a fine header from Smith, after a cross from Josh Windass following good work down the left started by a free-kick in the own half. From another deep free-kick, Wednesday extended their lead in the 34th minute when Byers pounced on a loose ball in the Ipswich penalty area after good work again from Windass.

However, the Suffolk side struck back in the 43rd minute when Broadhead curled a free-kick over the wall and into the net via the underside of the bar, following a foul by Dominic Iorfa on Cameron Humphreys on the edge of the penalty area. And the hosts were level six minutes into the second half when Davis’ free-kick took a deflection off Byers and looped over Dawson.

Ipswich Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis (Leigh 86) ,Morsy, Humphreys, Burns (Jackson 80), Chaplin (Harness 68), Broadhead (Aluko 80), Hirst (Ladapo 68). Unused substitutes: Hladky, Donacien.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Iorfa, Flint, Famewo, Palmer ,Byers, Vaulks, Bannan (Adeniran 88), Johnson, Windass (Dele-Bashiru 74), Smith. Unused substitutes: Brown, Bakinson, Shipston, Fusire, Stockdale.