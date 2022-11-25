'Rocket' strike sees Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan win another goalscoring accolade in 2022

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY midfielder Barry Bannan has scooped yet another goalscoring accolade in 2022 - after winning the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for October.

The Scot's scintillating long-ranger in the home game with Cheltenham, a fine dipping strike from distance took the honours ahead of Ipswich Town’s Kyle Edwards, Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins and Plymouth Argyle’s Bali Mumba.

Bannan said: “I’m really happy to win this award. I’m just happy that I’m scoring goals and helping the team and hopefully there’s more accolades to come.

"It’s always good to get recognition because it means you’re doing something right, so I’m very thankful.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan, pictured with his EFL League One goal of the month award for October. Picture courtesy of EFL.

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman continued: “No stranger to a wonder-strike, Barry Bannan was at it again in October with an effort that could be his best yet.

"A quick turnover meant he found himself in acres of space, with no opponent able to get close and this allowed him to unleash a pinpoint, accurate rocket that no goalkeeper in the world could have stopped.”

Back in April, Bannan has scooped the EFL Goal of the Season award for the 2021-22 campaign.

The captain's wonder strike came in the away victory against MK Dons towards the end of last season.

