NEW SHEFFIELD Wednesday chief Daniel Röhl insists that he does not feel any pressure at becoming the youngest head coach in English football after being appointed by the struggling Championship club.

Röhl, 34, was spoken to by the Owls hierarchy in the summer, who opted for the Championship experience of Xisco Munoz instead.

Now the Hillsborough outfit, who were impressed by the German in his summer interviews, have turned to the young coach, second time around, after axing Munoz on October 4.

Röhl began coaching within the youth system of RB Leipzig and held several roles at the club where he worked with the lies of ex-Manchester United chief Ralf Rangnick and Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Danny Rohl boasts an impressive coaching CV. Image: INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

He had a spell in English football as Hasenhüttl's assistant at Southampton in 2018-19 before heading back to his homeland to become Hansi Flick's number two at Bayern Munich in 2019.

Röhl followed Flick to the national team in 2021. Flick was sacked as Die Mannschaft boss last month following a 4-1 loss to Japan, with Röhl and fellow assistant Marcus Song also departing.

On notions of pressure, he insisted: No. I have prepared the last ten years for this situation. It is a dream come true, I think I am very prepared and I have a clear idea and philosophy in my mind.

“We have to perform immediately and need the points. We have to get our self-confidence back and for the players to feel they are strong.

“I have worked with some great coaches in Rangwick, Hasenhuttl and Flick. You can take something from these guys and a lot of experience. We have a strong group here and energy and a philosophy and it is clear what we want.

"For me, it is a pleasure to be here. I was here at the stadium for the first time (on Thursday) and I felt the energy. It is a massive fanbase, I watched some videos from the promotion and there is a lot of energy in this club.

"I am starting a new journey with this club and looking forward now to seeing what we can do.

"It is very helpful I have this experience in my career with Southampton, we had nearly same situation there. I am a coach and very convinced about this team and I saw the mentality of the team in the promotion season after the 4-0 defeat and turning it around.

"For my football, I want to play forward and be aggressive and we need high intensity, this is what I want and what I demand from my players.

A rookie at second-tier level, Röhl takes over a side who have endured a desperate start to the season, the worst ever in the history of the club.

Wednesday have taken a derisory total of three points from a possible 33 in 11 winless league matches.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri added: “I believed in Xisco, but he couldn’t finish his job. The players were with him. I think he can follow Xisco’s philosophy and do well.

"He has knowledge from working with big managers before. He has done all the things apart from (making) the final decision. He is a good fit.’

Röhl takes charge of the club for the first time in the Championship game at Watford on Saturday week.