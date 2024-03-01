Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday: Danny Rohl dismisses talk of glaring Championship away statistic

So far in 2023-24, the Owls have mustered just nine goals on the road this term.

A total of just three have arrived in the second half of league matches on their travels and they are yet to get off the mark on that count in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their last away Championship goal in the second period - and in fact their only goal during the Rohl era - arrived on December 9.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl, whose side visit fellow strugglers Rotherham United in a Championship derby on Saturday. Picture: Jess Hornby/Getty Images.

Revealingly, it was a telling one - from Anthony Musaba in the last-gasp win at Stoke City. It also provides some counter-argument ammunition for Rohl amid conjecture about his side’s perceived lack of goal threat on the road.

Rohl said: “At first, I think if you have a clean sheet, we will take a minimum of one point and if you have this situation, then anything is possible in this direction.

"Millwall was a clean sheet and this is a key point. We know the situation that away, we have a little bit of a different face to being at home. But we have also taken three wins - at Stoke, Preston and Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has shown our improvement a little bit and now in the last 12 games, it’s about taking more points away and this is what we want to try and it’s our job to come closer (get better)."

Wednesday head to another direct White Rose rival - and fellow struggler - just four weeks to the day since they imploded in the final quarter in a grim 4-0 reverse at Huddersfield Town.

A positive result and performance would provide some atonement for that seasonal low for Wednesdayites, but Rohl insists the Owls quickly moved on from that abject afternoon in West Yorkshire.

The trip to Rotherham is the first leg in a key week for Wednesday, who face back-to-back home games next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After welcoming Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening, Rohl’s side face another Yorkshire opponent in high-flying Leeds United next Friday.

Rohl, whose side triumphed 2-0 in the reverse fixture against the Millers at S6, continued: “I think everyone was very disappointed after the Huddersfield defeat.

"I think it was not because it was against Huddersfield, but the general result and when you lose four-zero, it’s hard to take.