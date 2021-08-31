Saido Berahino: Completes his move to Sheffield Wednesday

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have completed an audacious move for former Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion forward Sadio Berahino.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 5:07 pm

The former England under-21 international joins on a permanent deal and is Wednesday’s 14th signing of the summer window.

He worked with Owls chief Darren Moore during his time at Albion, fell down the pecking order at SV Zulte Waregem - whose playing staff also includes former Wednesday defender Joost van Aken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Berahino, 28, who moved to Waregem in 2019, could now revitalise his career back in England under the tutelage of a familiar face in Moore in a surprise deadline-day development.

Saido Berahino - Sheffield Wednesday bound? (Picture: PA)

Berahino’s career has nosedived since he burst onto the scene in impressive fashion at West Brom, with a number of leading Premier League monitoring his progress in his early days at The Hawthorns.