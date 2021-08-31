Saido Berahino: Completes his move to Sheffield Wednesday

The former England under-21 international joins on a permanent deal and is Wednesday’s 14th signing of the summer window.

He worked with Owls chief Darren Moore during his time at Albion, fell down the pecking order at SV Zulte Waregem - whose playing staff also includes former Wednesday defender Joost van Aken.

Berahino, 28, who moved to Waregem in 2019, could now revitalise his career back in England under the tutelage of a familiar face in Moore in a surprise deadline-day development.

Saido Berahino - Sheffield Wednesday bound? (Picture: PA)