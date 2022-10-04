Sam Cosgrove snatches Plymouth Argyle a last-gasp win against Sheffield Wednesday

Cosgrove, who hit the crossbar minutes earlier, made no mistake with a bullet header at the near post to meet Niall Ennis’ cross.

Scottish striker Ryan Hardie put Argyle ahead with a superb third-minute strike on the run after latching onto a Finn Azaz through ball.

The Argyle number nine took the ball in his stride and powered a diagonal strike into the corner past David Stockdale.

Sheffield Wednesday Darren Moore saw his side concede a late goal at leaders Plymouth Argyle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Owls responded, with Tyreeq Bakinson putting Liam Palmer in on goal and his left-foot strike flew past home goalkeeper Michael Cooper after seven minutes.

Stockdale did superbly well to keep out Morgan Whittaker’s goal-bound 37th-minute shot, while Cooper denied Michael Smith at full stretch.

Josh Windass beat Cooper in the 55th minute but his shot come back off a post, while the keeper had to be at his best to keep out a thumping Marvin Johnson strike after 64 minutes.