Sam Hutchinson fit for Sheffield Wednesday return but he will continue to be a jack-of-all-trades

As he often does, Moore will delay naming the team to take on Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough on Saturday until matchday, but beyond long-term absentees Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo, he has no major injury concerns.

The versatile Hutchinson started the season at centre-back but with Chey Dunkley now fit he was moved into midfield at Wigan. The possibility of both playing alongside Dominic Iorfa in a three-man defence is another Moore is keeping open but he has no desire to pin Hutchinson down to one position.

"He’s needed in multiple positions, we’ll keep using him as we see fit," said Moore. "He can play at the back or in midfield and that’s wonderful versatility.

VERSATILE: Sam Hutchinson, pictured in action against Shrewsbury Town, can play in midfield or defence

"I will work with a three or a four(-man defence). It is nothing that should surprise anybody.

"Last season we worked with a three (at times)."

This has been a transitional season for the Owls and some young players are still bedding in.

Theo Corbeanu, a 198-year-old Canada forward, joined on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers to get game-time but his only Championship involvement to date has been three substitute appearances of around half an hour each. He did, however, play 90 minutes in the Football League Trophy win over Mansfield Town in midweek. "There are parts of the game (he needs to improve) when he’s on the ball in terms of final product, we speak about that," said Moore.

"It’s difficult for me to really open up because I don’t want to tell people what we’ve been working on.

"He’s got wonderful balance and flair and commits opposition defenders. He creates overloads.

"There are things he has to work on, it’s a first time loan and his first time out in this structure. We will continue to work towards him. He was a threat at Mansfield, there were things we wanted him to do that we’re still learning and teaching him.

"He can be pleased and he was a constant threat."

Everton loanee Lewis Gibson falls into a similar category having only made his Owls debut in Tuesday's 2-1 win. Moore insists the defender is in his thoughts for Championship football too.

"He has been working with the group," he said of a player who was set back by injury in September. "I would class him as someone in the squad moving forward."