San Francisco 49ers fans descend on Leeds United for Super Bowl 58 'Watch Party'
San Francisco will once again compete for the Lombardi Trophy after reaching Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.
Since arriving in Vegas, the 49ers fans have made their presence felt, with Mahomes – chasing a third Super Bowl in five years – loudly booed at Allegiant Stadium.
There are, of course, a huge number of 49ers fans who aren’t fortunate enough to be in Las Vegas, and a massive contingent of them will be at Elland Road on Sunday to cheer on San Francisco from 5,073 miles away at the official UK watch party.
The watch parties have become a staple of 49ers seasons in recent years as a connection with their substantial UK fanbase has only grown stronger over the course of the last two seasons.
And those with tickets can afford to flock into the home of Leeds United with renewed confidence after the 49ers ended a watch party hoodoo with their triumph in the NFC Championship over the Lions two weeks ago.
San Francisco tight end George Kittle insists feeling the support from so many different corners of the globe has a positive influence. “The NFL has such a great fanbase for so many teams and how passionate they are,” said Kittle.
“I was one of those kids that would go somewhere with my parents and watch the Super Bowl. I love that energy, you’re providing incredible memories to all these families and people watching so you definitely feel it. It’s cool to be a part of a sport that has impact around the world.”
This event will be the fourth 49ers watch party in Leeds, and the second watch party held at Elland Road, the iconic home to Leeds United Football Club.
Tickets are required for entry, but access to the parties will be first-come first-serve. All ages are welcome. To reserve tickets, please visit here.