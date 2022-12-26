Shaun Rooney points finger at Darren Moore as Sheffield Wednesday ride out feisty game with Fleetwood

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore praised his side’s determination after the 2-1 win at 10-man Fleetwood stretched their unbeaten run to 11 league games.

The Owls came from behind as goals from George Byers and Marvin Johnson cancelled out Shaun Rooney’s opener.

To add salt to the wounds, Rooney saw red late on for Fleetwood who are now just five points above the League One drop zone.

Rooney remonstrated angrily after the dismissal, pointing at Moore as he left the pitch.

Fleetwood Town's Shaun Rooney (left) reacts after being sent-off during the Sky Bet League One match at Highbury Stadium against Sheffield Wednesday (Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)

Moore said: “My reading was he [Rooney] got booked for the first tackle on Tyreeq [Bakinson] and he asked if my players were soft.

“I could hear he was wound up. He came over and he was pointing straight at me. He was fired up.

“But he’s gone from a hero and turned into a villain.”

On the performance, Moore – who has not seen his side lose since early October at promotion rivals Plymouth – said: “It was about rolling our sleeves up and winning the game.

Fleetwood Town's Shaun Rooney (centre) reacts angrily as he leaves the pitch after being shown a red card against Sheffield Wednesday (Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)

“We showed character and showed energy. They scored a good goal but it was a moment of brilliance from Marvin that won us the game.

“It was a real tough game in the swirly conditions. I was pleased with the resilience of the boys. As I say, it was a day for rolling your sleeves up and getting the job done.

“It was our 11th game without loss. It’s just three defeats in 23, so I can’t be much happier.”

The hosts looked lively from the word go and had to wait less than 10 minutes for the opener.

Fleetwood Town's Josh Vela (right) and Sheffield Wednesday's Reece James battle for the ball (Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)

They worked it left to right before the ball found its way to Rooney, who rifled an unstoppable effort past the helpless Cameron Dawson.

But it didn’t last long as Byers, making his first appearance for almost two months, was in the right place to divert Johnson’s effort after 16 minutes.

The torrid wind played havoc with both teams’ ability to build up in the second half and perhaps understandably the crucial third goal came from a set-piece.

A corner was half-cleared to Johnson on the edge of the box and he teed it up before lashing home a fine effort with 17 minutes left.

Rooney then turned from hero to zero as he saw red after 83 minutes for a second yellow card before remonstrating with a host of players and staff prior to his exit down the tunnel.

Despite a late surge from the hosts, Wednesday held on for a precious win, and remain two points behind second-placed Ipswich.

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown said: “I’m disappointed because I thought we played really well.

“We controlled the game for large periods of time, created good chances and created more shots on target.

“But I’m disappointed because they’ve scored goals from their second phase of set-plays – and it’s cost us.

“I’d like us to be more switched on in those areas. But, for me, did we do enough to get a point? One hundred per cent, yes.

“We were driving the ball and dominating the game, we had a good willingness to drive forward. I think it frightened them a little bit.”

Fleetwood Town: Lynch, Rooney, Nsiala, Sarpong-Wiredu, Johnston, Vela, Warrington, Batty (Omochere 77), Gomes (J Garner 86), G Garner (Hayes 77), Morton (Muskwe 77). Unused substitutes: Stolarczyk, Andrew, Lane.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Palmer, McGuinness, James, Mighten, Byers (Windass 86), Bannan (Dele-Bashiru 86), Bakinson (Vaulks 60), Johnson, Gregory (Paterson 25), Smith. Unused substitutes: Famewo, Stockdale, Hunt.