Sheffield Wednesday 0 Barnsley FC 2: Regal Reds stun Owls with outstanding derby victory

That February victory, 15 home games ago for Sheffield Wednesday, was registered by Rotherham United, although they did ride their luck to be fair.

Another in those colours in Barnsley most definitely did not. This was their best away performance since the days of Valerien Ismael, with Michael Duff's era now truly up and running.

Goals in each half from Devante Cole and James Norwood, with his first touch after coming on, did the damage as Barnsley feasted on an awful Wednesday performance and had all the quality and answers.

Hillsborough. Picture: Press Association.

Handed the high fives for their stellar display in thumping five unanswered goals past Forest Green seven days earlier, it was a case of 'After the Lord Mayor's Show' for the Owls.

Barnsley hassled and harried and out-worked, out-smarted and out-thought the Owls, who were passive and waited for things for happen, while the Reds made them happen.

The Reds' interval lead was fully deserved, even accounting for the fortunate deflection off Michael Ihiekwe, who set up Cole.

A pass from Luke Thomas was cut out by Ihiekwe, but the ball broke nicely for Cole, whose angled low finish was very tidy indeed.

Cole, who took the fight to Wednesday, had earlier seen a screaming shot flash just wide, while also charging down a clearance from David Stockdale out on the Owls right, only for his follow-up to be tame.

Other than a George Byers volley, which would have gone close to a goal had it not hit Liam Palmer and a cross from Barry Bannan, which deflected off Andersen onto the roof of the net, Barnsley were untroubled in the opening 45 minutes.

With wing-backs Liam Kitching - who fired a good early chance over - and Jordan Williams making up a back five when the Reds were without the ball, Brad Collins was protected and this was tenacity and enegy in midfield and up front.

The visitors were not knocked off their stride by the exit of Josh Benson due to injury either with their opener actually arriving not long after.

Clearly non-plussed on the touchline, Darren Moore resisted the urge to roll the dice at the intervention.

An early let-off for Barnsley saw Lee Gregory fail to control a pinpoint lofted Bannan pass when clear.

It did not change the narrative, with Barnsley going desperately close to a second.

Wednesday's continued propensity to play out from the back caused problems on the day. Looseness from Stockdale was seized upon by Thomas, who drove forward before cracking a curling strike against the woodwork.

The Owls heaved a sign of relief. Home fans were getting understandably restless.

Gregory's forgettable afternoon continued when he was picked out by Bakinson's pass, but once again, his control was awry.

Moore then relented, with Alex Mighten handed a debut and Mallik Wilks and Reece James also coming on. Michael Smith would arrive just over five minutes later, while Slobodan Tedic and debutant Josh Martin came on for Barnsley alongside James Norwood.

The latter soon had his moment with a thumping header from Connell’s corner and how.