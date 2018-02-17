Sheffield Wednesday 0 Swansea 0: Owls earn FA Cup replay

Carlos Carvalhal saw his first return to Hillsborough end in an FA Cup stalemate as Sheffield Wednesday drew 0-0 with Swansea City.

The former Owls boss left S6 on Christmas Eve, and wasted little time in taking charge at Premier League side Swansea.

But neither side could find a goal in this televised tie, meaning both clubs went into Saturday night's quarter-final draw.

There was little fanfare for Carvalhal, who took up his seat in the dugout well before the teams came out.

But at the final whistle he was given a standing ovation by the Owls fans, and Carvalhal saluted the crowd, blowing kisses to the stand.

New Owls manager Jos Luhukay made six changes for Wednesday, with Ross Wallace playing behind Atdhe Nuihiu in attack.

Old meets new: Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal (right) and Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay shake hands.

Swansea were forced into a late change when Alfie Mawson pulled up injured in the warm-up.

And the hosts created a great opening inside two minutes. Adam Reach burst through the middle, but his shot was turned away by Kristoffe Nordfeldt for a corner.

Kyle Naughton's deflected effort after half an hour was the closest Swansea came to threatening Cameron Dawson's goal.

But the Owls goalkeeper had to be alert to save a point-blank header from Mike van der Hoorn in the 37th minute.

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Chances were at a premium early in the second half, a tame header from Nuhiu not testing Nordfeldt.

Swansea looked more potent with the introduction of Nathan Dyer and Jordan Ayew up front, although it was the unlikely figure of Kyle Bartley who got on the end of a Swans attack but failed to test the keeper.

At the other end, Nordfeldt had to be alert to dive low to his right to keep out Nuhiu's effort in front of the Kop.

And deep into stoppage time, Wednesday had a glorious opportunity to snatch a late winner.

Reach broke clear down the right, drilled in a low ball to the far post, but Joao's back-heel was scrambled clear, although the linesman's flag had gone up for offside.

Owls: Dawson; Venancio, Jones, Pudil, Hunt, Boyd, Butterfield, Reach, Fox; Wallace, Nuhiu.