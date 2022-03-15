Sheffield Wednesday 1 Accrington Stanley 1: Owls' made to pay for set-piece weaknesses in frustrating draw

Until Marvin Johnson touched an 83rd-minute corner - Accrington's first of the night - into his own net as he tangled with Bailey Peacock-Farrell it looked like the hosts had done just enough to grind out an ugly but necessary win which put them back into League One's play-off positions. They had not.

After the high of Saturday's 6-0 win over Cambridge United, this was a real come-down, a slog for all concerned in a match finally played at the third time of asking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the greatest of respect to Accrington, who can only be admired for the way they consistently punch above their weight whilst so many "big" clubs in League One do the opposite, they are one of the reasons the Owls want to get out of this Godforsaken division at the first opportunity.

FRUSTRATION: For Sheffield Wednesday as they drew 1-1 with Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Muscular, determined and organised, Jon Coleman's team do not win many points for artistic impression but it is the job of big-hitters like Wednesday to break them down. After the weekend torrent, the goals dried up.

Callum Paterson got one, showing awareness and opportunism when Jack Hunt was denied but his team's soft underbelly at corners mean one is too often not enough.

When it came over, Ross Sykes bundled it over and in trying to get the ball clear, Johnson and Peacock-Farrell could only achieve the opposite.

It was a reminder that Barry Bannnan's recent bluster about finishing the season unbeaten was just that. This most disrespectful of leagues just does not work like that. Since his comments, they have lost one, won one and drawn one.

FRUSTRATION: For Sheffield Wednesday as they drew 1-1 with Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Bannan was off the field when the damage was done and although he did not look too uncomfortable as he trudged half the diameter of the pitch back to the dugout, the Owls will have everything crossed that it is nothing serious.

An initial 10-minute spell which saw Saturday's hat-trick hero Saido Berahino heavily involved was no warning of the graft to come.

Goalkeeper Toby Savin did well to beat him to Bannan's cross and when Berahino returned the favour with a wonderful curling delivery, the midfielder headed at the goalkeeper.

So it was probably unwise of Accrington to clear the ball straight to the centre-forward, but Savin saved his shot and Paterson was off target with the follow-up.

For quite a while, that was that, the visitors proving very hard to break down without causing many problems themselves. Ethan Hamilton's free-kick after Sam Hutchinson was drawn out of defence to foul Marcel Lewis was all Peacock-Farrell really had to do in the first 45 minutes.

Massimo Luongo's thundering tackle on Hamilton was the highlight of the first half, and suitably appreciated by the crowd.

Manager Darren Moore tried to whip them up and got his side fizzing the ball about a bit more, trying to work it wide. When Jordan Storey, on the right of a back three Dominic Iorfa was making his first start in 143 days in, was fouled on a run down the middle, Bannan curled the free-kick just wide.

The Scot was on the left when he put the ball in for Paterson, but he shot at Savin.

Iorfa and Sam Hutchinson, increasingly galloped forward but the Owls were too often banging their heads against a brick wall until in the 66th minute, a breakthrough. Johnson counter-attacked brilliantly down the right, picking out Jack Hunt to cut inside.

The substitute had too much time to think about it, and his shot was cleared. Paterson jumped onto the rebound. Although Hunt shot fiercely over a few minutes later and Storey headed over at a corner, the floodgates did not open as expected.

Instead Bishop glanced a right-wing cross wide, and Peacock-Farrell turned the ball onto Johnson and into his own net. For anyone who still thought this season was going to be easy, this was another reality check.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Iorfa, Hutchinson, Storey; Palmer (Hunt 46), Byers, Luongo, Johnson; Bannan (Dele-Bashiru 72); Paterson, Berahino (Gregory 59). Unused substitutes: Wildsmith, Dunkley, Kamberi, Sow.

Accrington Stanley: Savin; Sykes, Nottingham, Rodgers; Longelo (Coyle 80), Pell, Butcher, Hamilton, McConville, Lewis (Amankwah 52), Bishop. Unused substitutes: Conneely, Isherwood, Nolan, Morgan, Adedoyin.