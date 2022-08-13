Sheffield Wednesday 1 Charlton Athletic 0 - player ratings

It was a poor first-half performance from the Owls, but they persisted in the second and were eventually rewarded with a Treeq Bakinson header.
David Stockdale – caught under a cross and lucky not to be penalised for handling a backpass but he made a few saves too 6
Michael Ihiekwe – solid defensively and one excellent first-half pass deserved better but Josh Windass had strayed offside 6
Ben Heneghan – looked uncomfortable in the heart of the back three 5
Liam Palmer – outstanding to keep the Owls in the first half, he went from left-sided centre-back to right wing-back at the end of the game 8
Jack Hunt – made a crucial back-post interception early on 6
Will Vaulks – takes a share of the responsibility for Wednesday's sloppiness in possession 5
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – a disappointing performance from the midfielder 5
Marvin Johnson – looked more dangerous when he switched to the left 7
Barry Bannan – did not hit his high standards 6
Callum Paterson – we would have been viewing his contribution differently had he slid onto Josh Windass's curling cross. But he didn't 5
Josh Windass – if Palmer was the decisive figure in the first half, it was Windass in the second, making the goal 8
Substitutes:
Lee Gregory (for Paterson, 58) – a couple of nearly moments leading the line 5
Geroge Byers (for Vaulks, 58) – did a decent job in midfield 5
Tyreeq Bakinson (for Dele-Bashiru, 58) – a bullet of a header from WIndass's cross, he posed plenty of threat getting forward from midfield 7
Reece James (for Hunt, 72) – freed up Palmer to switch positions 5
Sylla Sow (for Bannan, 80) – lively presence up front, he had a shot blocked 6
Not used: Dawson, Iorfa