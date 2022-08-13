Sheffield Wednesday 1 Charlton Athletic 0 - player ratings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a poor first-half performance from the Owls, but they persisted in the second and were eventually rewarded with a Treeq Bakinson header.

David Stockdale – caught under a cross and lucky not to be penalised for handling a backpass but he made a few saves too 6

Michael Ihiekwe – solid defensively and one excellent first-half pass deserved better but Josh Windass had strayed offside 6

Ben Heneghan – looked uncomfortable in the heart of the back three 5

Liam Palmer – outstanding to keep the Owls in the first half, he went from left-sided centre-back to right wing-back at the end of the game 8

Jack Hunt – made a crucial back-post interception early on 6

Will Vaulks – takes a share of the responsibility for Wednesday's sloppiness in possession 5

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – a disappointing performance from the midfielder 5

Marvin Johnson – looked more dangerous when he switched to the left 7

Barry Bannan – did not hit his high standards 6

Callum Paterson – we would have been viewing his contribution differently had he slid onto Josh Windass's curling cross. But he didn't 5

Josh Windass – if Palmer was the decisive figure in the first half, it was Windass in the second, making the goal 8

Substitutes:

Lee Gregory (for Paterson, 58) – a couple of nearly moments leading the line 5

Geroge Byers (for Vaulks, 58) – did a decent job in midfield 5

Tyreeq Bakinson (for Dele-Bashiru, 58) – a bullet of a header from WIndass's cross, he posed plenty of threat getting forward from midfield 7

Reece James (for Hunt, 72) – freed up Palmer to switch positions 5

Sylla Sow (for Bannan, 80) – lively presence up front, he had a shot blocked 6