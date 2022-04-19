Sheffield Wednesday 1 Crewe Alexandra 0 - player ratings

But the already-relegated League One side stood firm, and in the end it took a Lee Gregory penalty to separate the two sides.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – an important first-half save 7

GOAL: Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory converts his penalty

Liam Palmer – unfussily got on with his job 6

Jordan Storey – one excellent tackle in the first half and a good header saved in the second 7

Marvin Johnson – got forward regularly and well from centre-back 7

Alex Hunt – got into good attacking positions without making the most of them 5

George Byers – steady midfield performance 6

Barry Bannan – his passing was unusually wayward 5

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – the Owls most dangerous player, he won the penalty Lee Gregory scoring from 8

Callum Paterson – one of many who missed a very good chance to score 6

Saido Berahino – dropped off and linked the play well but two poor early misses set an unfortunate tone 6

Lee Gregory – a poor miss early on but he made up for it with the opening goal, his fourth in five games, from a penalty 7

Substitutes:

Massimo Luongo (for Gregory, 62) – picked up a booking 5

Florian Kamberi (for Berahino, 82) – missed a stoppage-time chance after bursting through 5

Chey Dunkley (for Mendez-Laing, 82) – N/A