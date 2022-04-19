Sheffield Wednesday 1 Crewe Alexandra 0 - player ratings

But the already-relegated League One side stood firm, and in the end it took a Lee Gregory penalty to separate the two sides.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell – an important first-half save 7
Liam Palmer – unfussily got on with his job 6
Jordan Storey – one excellent tackle in the first half and a good header saved in the second 7
Marvin Johnson – got forward regularly and well from centre-back 7
Alex Hunt – got into good attacking positions without making the most of them 5
George Byers – steady midfield performance 6
Barry Bannan – his passing was unusually wayward 5
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – the Owls most dangerous player, he won the penalty Lee Gregory scoring from 8
Callum Paterson – one of many who missed a very good chance to score 6
Saido Berahino – dropped off and linked the play well but two poor early misses set an unfortunate tone 6
Lee Gregory – a poor miss early on but he made up for it with the opening goal, his fourth in five games, from a penalty 7
Substitutes:
Massimo Luongo (for Gregory, 62) – picked up a booking 5
Florian Kamberi (for Berahino, 82) – missed a stoppage-time chance after bursting through 5
Chey Dunkley (for Mendez-Laing, 82) – N/A
Not used: Wildsmith, Gibson, Shodipo, Dele-Bashiru.