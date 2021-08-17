Sheffield Wednesday 1 Fleetwood 0: Lee Gregory opens account for rock-solid Owls

Lee Gregory opens his Wednesday account (Picture: Steve Ellis)

It is now seven points from three games and no goals conceded for the Owls, who made hard work of securing maximum points in the end against a side who have now lost all four of their opening games.

Given that, it was perhaps little surprise to see the Owls boss the early stages.

Lee Gregory headed off target as he rose to meet Jack Hunt’s cross, while Lewis Wing fired in an effort which goalkeeper Alex Cairns was comfortably equal to.

Lee Gregory pounces for the opener (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Gregory made no mistake in the 15th minute, however, mopping up a simple rebound after Cairns could only parry an initial strike from Dennis Adeniran.

The woodwork then saved Fleetwood when Gregory headed Wing’s cross against the post.

Seconds before the interval Dominic Iorfa headed straight at Cairns from close range.

In the 54th minute the Owls ought to have struck again when Marvin Johnson’s side-footed off target from six yards, while Byers drove an effort behind from the edge of the Fleetwood box.

The Owls appeared to be labouring somewhat as the 70-minute mark passed, but there was always a chance of a second with Bannan around.

He went close with a fizzing effort from 25 yards before the Owls edged to another precious three points.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Hutchinson, Hunt, Iorfa, Adeniran, Bannan, Byers (Paterson, 72), Johnson, Wing, Gregory (Kamberi, 72). Unused substitutes: Wildsmith, Brown, Dele-Bashiru, Luongo, Dunkley.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Halliday, Clarke, Hill (Morris, 46), Andrew, Camps (Edmondson, 86), Rossiter, Holgate, Garner, Biggins, Morton (Pilkington, 59).Subs not used: Crellin, Matete, Morris, Batty, Clark.