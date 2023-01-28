NO MAGNIFICENT seven for Sheffield Wednesday, unfortunately.

They won't be uttering the word 'magnificent' to describe a fourth game against Fleetwood in the space of just over 40 days - and a midweek replay on the Fylde coast in February into the bargain.

But it could have been worse and Barry Bannan and George Byers did return on a day when the Owls were chasing a seventh straight win.

After dominating the first half, Wednesday clocked off in the opening to the second period and paid the price when the impressive Prince Omochere put the visitors in front with a fine diving header.

Barry Bannan.

Darren Moore called for the cavalry of sorts in the shape of fit-again captain Bannan, George Byers and Gregory.

It was Mallik Wilks who made the difference even if Wednesday’s equaliser was credited to Fleetwood’s Josh Earl.

Wednesday pushed and pushed in ten minutes of added-on time. It was Fleetwood’s day as they avoided a fifth successive loss to the Owls on what was a historic day anyway - a first appearance in the fourth round with the potential for more.

The importance of the Plymouth game next weekend may speak for itself, but Moore went strong here, with just two changes from the league match against the Lancastrians on the previous Saturday.

He switched his front line with Wilks and Callum Paterson, with his midfield and backline staying the same.

With the Kop closed, Wednesday’s support congregated in the North Stand and Main Stand, with many patrons in the latter enjoying a bit of sport in barracking opposing player Shaun Rooney whenever he was on the ball down the right flank

The defender was returning from a hefty suspension after being dismissed in the fixture on the Fylde coast between these two on Boxing Day.

Rooney foolishly lashed out at Moore on the touchline as he trudged off the pitch and received a four-game ban and £1,500 misconduct fine for his sins.

And he did not get much in the way of sympathy after he went down in innocuous fashion early on at Hillsborough, perhaps unsurprisingly.

Defensively, he looked suspect.

That was reinforced when he was hoodwinked by Josh Windass close to the edge of the box out left with Windass’s curler beaten out by visiting keeper Jay Lynch.

Wednesday had a surfeit of possession and knocked the ball around nicely enough at times in the first period. The only thing missing was a breakthrough.

Wilks went close when he adeptly cut inside in trademark fashion on the right before seeing his beefy shot blocked by Aristote Nsiala, with Denis Adeniran heading off target from the resulting corner.

Windass later switched to the left flank and had his moments and despite improving marginally as the half grew, Town created little with their players needing no second invitation to hit the deck either to try and break up the game.

Moments before the break, excellent play down the right by Windass and Liam Palmer unhinged the visitors and almost picked out a chance in front of goal for Paterson, but Nsiala made a fine saving block.

No goals and a scan of the Owls’ bench conveyed the impression it may be a day for them.

Attacking a deserted Kop on the resumption, Wednesday were assigned with finishing the job as the scoreline was likely to enthuse Fleetwood the longer the game went goalless.

In the event, they soon had a breakthrough with a sloppy start to the second period from Wednesday being punished.

Marvin Johnson played a loose ball inside, allowing Fleetwood to formulate a move.

The ball was worked to the left to ex-Doncaster Rovers defender Danny Andrew, whose excellent centre was met with a diving header from Omochere, who had started to come to the fore as the game had progressed.

After a start that lacked intensity, the hosts, unsurprisingly, turned to their bench and a triple introduction - including the return of Bannan - revved up Wednesdayites who were starting to get understandably frustrated.

A first chance saw Wilks blaze over before firing straight into the midriff of Lynch, but the hosts needed to ask far more questions.

It should have come as no surprise that Wilks was the central figure in the leveller.

Johnson atoned for his earlier error with an excellent centre from the left which Wilks attacked with Earl in close proximity with the visiting defender getting the final touch as the ball hurtled high into the roof of the net.

A fine Wilks cross then set up substitute Lee Gregory as Wednesday turned the screw. His reaction after heading over in front of goal suggested he should have done better.

The momentum was back with Wednesday and they pushed on in nine added minutes of stoppage time with Gregory’s header clipping the bar in their best moment.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Palmer, Iorfa, Famewo (Flint 90+7); Hunt (Bannan 62), Adeniran (Gregory 61), Vaulks (Byers 61), Johnson; Windass: Wilks (Smith 88), Paterson. Substitutes unused: Stockdale, Brown, Dele-Bashiru. Bakinson.

Fleetwood Town: Lynch; Rooney, Nsiala, Earl (Warrington 77), Andrew; Sarpong-Wiredu, Robertson; Lane (Holgate 90), Vela, Hayes (Macadam 45); Omochere (G Garner 90+10). Substitutes unused: McMullan, Muskwe, Patterson, Johnston, Jones.

Referee: C Breakspear (Surrey).