Sheffield Wednesday 1 Stockport County 1: Tyreeq Bakinson's late leveller allows Owls to go through in shoot-out success

Sheffield Wednesday beat Stockport County 4-1 on penalties after Tyreeq Bakinson levelled for the home side deep into time added on to make it 1-1 and force a Carabao Cup first-round shoot-out.
By Carl Livesey
Published 8th Aug 2023, 23:04 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 23:04 BST

Stockport’s Paddy Madden struck in the 16th minute with a fine finish, meeting Akil Wright’s cross with a volley and sending the ball into the roof of the net.

Anthony Musaba looked certain to level for the hosts, with keeper Ben Hinchliffe stranded, but Ethan Pye came to Stockport’s rescue with a vital block.

Ashley Fletcher had a chance to equalise early in the second half after receiving the ball from Musaba but he shot narrowly wide.

DEBUT HERO: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez Picture: Steve EllisDEBUT HERO: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez Picture: Steve Ellis
DEBUT HERO: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez Picture: Steve Ellis

Another chance came for Wednesday following a scramble inside the area, with Bambo Diaby seeing his effort deflected wide.

Stockport also had a chance when Kyle Knoyle’s low cross was put wide at the near post by Louie Barry.

Hinchliffe then made a good save down to his right, turning the ball wide from Bakinson’s header, before Barry Bannan fired just over from distance.

Bakinson equalised in the seventh minute of time added on following a scramble inside the area.

Wednesday keeper Devis Vasquez saved from Madden and Barry in the shoot-out.

