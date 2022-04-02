Sheffield Wednesday 2 AFC Wimbledon 1: Lee Gregory's stoppage-time strike keeps Owls in League One play-off hunt

Lee Gregory scored in stoppage time to give Sheffield Wednesday a dramatic 2-1 win over Wimbledon at Hillsborough.

By YP Sport
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 5:50 pm

It was the perfect start for Wednesday after captain Barry Bannan whipped in a dangerous cross and Jack Hunt converted with a diving header in the 11th minute.

The away side responded well to going behind and found an equaliser after 22 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Zach Robinson beat the offside trap and squared to Ayoub Assal, who smashed the ball into the top corner past keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

LATE WINNER: Lee Gregory. Picture: PA Wire.

Wimbledon made it difficult for the home side for the remainder of the half and went into the break deservedly level.

Assal could have snatched a winner for the Dons with 10 minutes to play but Peacock-Farrell came out on top in the one-on-one.

Just as Wimbledon thought they had done enough to claim a vital point, two minutes into added time Gregory headed in to send the home faithful wild.

Wednesday moved into fifth place as a result while Wimbledon are now four points adrift of safety.

League OneBarry BannanHillsboroughSheffield