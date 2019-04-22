Sheffield Wednesday 2 Bristol City 0: Bannan inspires Owls to victory

Goals from Barry Bannan and Lucas Joao gave Sheffield Wednesday a 2-0 win against Bristol City in the Championship.

The Owls – who made six changes from the side which drew 2-2 at leaders Norwich City on Good Friday – saw Adam Reach and Achraf Lazaar back after injury.

Gary Hooper headed over from six yards out, after Tom Lees knocked back Barry Bannan’s third-minute corner, before goalkeeper Max O’Leary dived low to his left to keep out Lucas Joao’s shot.

The Owls opened the scoring on 17 minutes, a 30-yard effort from Bannan which curled beyond a stranded O’Leary.

Jay Dasilva should have levelled for City, but after racing through with just Cameron Dawson to beat, the left-back – who later saw his cross the woodwork - prodded wide.

The visiting defender had a hand in Wednesday’s second goal. Joao was picked out by a superb pass from Bannan, and after chipping over O’Leary’s head, Dasilva could only help the ball into the roof of the net.

Dawson – standing in for the injured Keiren Westwood - kept the visitors out with a super double save with 10 minutes remaining.

First, he blocked Famara Diedhiou from close range, before rushing out to deny Josh Brownhill.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Iorfa, Lees, Hector, Lazaar, Boyd (Forestieri 74), Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach, Joao (Matias 88), Hooper (Onomah 59). Unused substitutes: Wildsmith, Fox, Winnall, Nuhiu.

Bristol City: O’Leary, Dasilva, Webster, Wright (Palmer 55), Brownhill, Diedhiou, Weimann, Eliasson (Semenyo 65), Pack (Walsh 84), Kalas, Hunt. Unused substitutes: Marinovic, Baker, Taylor, Kelly.

Referee: R Jones (Merseyside).