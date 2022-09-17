Sheffield Wednesday 2 Ipswich Town 2 - player ratings
Sheffield Wednesday came from 2-0 down to claim a point at home to Ipswich Town.
The Owls were poor for the first 75 minutes but George Byers’ goal transformed them and the mood at Hillsborough.
David Stockdale – for long spells Michael Ihiekwe's backpasses gave him more problems than Ipswich 6
Dominic Iorfa – having lost his man for the opener he was panicked into an own goal then immediately substituted 4
Michael Ihiekwe – some unconvincing defending and unsympathetic backpasses 5Reece James – crossed for Michael Smith's equaliser 6
Liam Palmer – got forward well a couple of times in the first half but there was no one on the end of his crosses 6
George Byers – another Wednesday goal from a midfielder arriving late 7
Marvin Johnson – crossed for Byers' goal 6Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – a baffling decision to seect the cetnral midfielder as a right wniger-cum-centre-forward and it did not pay off 5
Barry Bannan – no lack of energy but not able to impose his quality for long periods 6
Josh Windass – struggled to get into the game, especially when on the left 6Michael Smith – a clever finish to make it 2-2 7
Substitutes:
Lee Gregory (for Dele-Bashiru, 57) – a more natural fit at centre-forward 5
Alex Mighten (for Iorfa, 72) – N/A
Not used: Vaulks, Wilks, Paterson, Bakinson, Dawson.