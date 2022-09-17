Sheffield Wednesday 2 Ipswich Town 2 - player ratings

The Owls were poor for the first 75 minutes but George Byers’ goal transformed them and the mood at Hillsborough.

David Stockdale – for long spells Michael Ihiekwe's backpasses gave him more problems than Ipswich 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Iorfa – having lost his man for the opener he was panicked into an own goal then immediately substituted 4

DIFFICULT AFTERNOON: Sheffield Wednesday defenders iIchael Ihiekwe and Dominic Iorfa

Michael Ihiekwe – some unconvincing defending and unsympathetic backpasses 5Reece James – crossed for Michael Smith's equaliser 6

Liam Palmer – got forward well a couple of times in the first half but there was no one on the end of his crosses 6

George Byers – another Wednesday goal from a midfielder arriving late 7

Marvin Johnson – crossed for Byers' goal 6Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – a baffling decision to seect the cetnral midfielder as a right wniger-cum-centre-forward and it did not pay off 5

Barry Bannan – no lack of energy but not able to impose his quality for long periods 6

Josh Windass – struggled to get into the game, especially when on the left 6Michael Smith – a clever finish to make it 2-2 7

Substitutes:

Lee Gregory (for Dele-Bashiru, 57) – a more natural fit at centre-forward 5

Alex Mighten (for Iorfa, 72) – N/A