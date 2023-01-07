With 66 minutes gone, the Main Stand at Hillsborough was literally rocking.

Even after a calendar year which saw Sheffield Wednesday take more poiints than any other team in England, those in the old ground have often felt a bit detached from their team, not in love with their often functional football.

That, not to mention a cost-of-living crisis and the game being on free-to-air television at a time designed more from armchair than match-going fans saw plenty of empty seats on the Kop and elsewhere with a crowd of 25,884.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But those in the stands were roaring their lungs out at full-time after seeing their team pull off a brilliant 2-1 FA Cup third round victory over Newcastle United based on fantastic goalkeeping, determined defending, spirited counter-attacking and two cool finishes from Josh Windass.

ELATION: Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate Josh Windass's second goal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once Windass slotted his second, calmly putting away a measured pass from Newcastle-born Michael Smith, Eddie Howe brought on his final substitute, to take the corner another – former Leeds United forward Chris Wood – headed on for a third, Bruno Guimaraes, to tap in what could have been a hugely deflating goal.

But the crowd and the players stuck at it, Windass only denied a second Hillsborough hat-trick in a week when Martin Dubravka tipped his free-kick onto the crossbar, and got their just rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle dominated the ball in the first half, with 69 per cent of possession, but a stubborn Wednesday side were hard to break down and unafraid to cause threats themselves.

Cameron Dawson justified his new-found status as the first-choice goalkeeper with one excellent and one very good first-half save from Alexander Isak on the £40m striker's first start for four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quality of Mark McGuinness's performance in trying to protect him was tinged with sadness, knowing Cardiff City are expected to recall the centre-back from his loan.

But there were stellar performances all over the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries permitting, Wednesday named a strong side and gave as good as they got early on against a changed Magpies side. A Will Vaulks shot was blocked from an ambitious distance and Liam Palmer dragged his effort wide.

But it was no surprise that an expensively-assembled Newcastle came to make most of the running in the opening period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They ought to have led in the seventh minute, but Dawson showed good reflexes and a strong left hand when he got low to Isak's header.

The striker was in far too much space from Matt Richie's 24th-minute pass but as his defence slept, Dawson was wide awake, saving with his shins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Javier Manquillo beat Reece James too easily down the left, Dawson had got lost outside his area. The ball was again crossed for Isak, but McGuinness stopped it reaching him.

It was typical of a commanding display by the centre-back. He would sweep up imperiously later when a poor backpass by the disappointing Fisayo Dele-Bashiru played the Owls into trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windass was able to stretch to a sloppy Elliott Anderson backpass, but not to find the net, and at the other end a Richie miskick ballooned his shot into the roof of the net.

Vaulks was in top form in midfield but Smith was crowded out when he chased his excellent outside-of-the-boot pass. Before Newcastle were able to get the ball away, the midfielder popped up on the right which deserved a touch from a home player but instead got one from a defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawson rushing off his line was the only weak point of an otherwise brilliant performance and he served up a chance just before the break by doing so again but Jacob Murphy's lob could not find the target against his old club.

Wednesday came out for the second period with extra attacking vigour added to their resolve and in Windass they have a player bursting with talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man who really caught the eye for his opening goal, though, was George Byers with a Cruyff turn which left two Newcastle players for dead. The ball went to Palmer and half-time substitute Dennis Adeniran, whose well-measured cross along the ground got the deft touch into the net it needed.

Had there been a video assistant referee, it would have been chalked off for offside. There was not. Had there been, Guimaraes would probably have had his goal chalked off too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies could have equalised within a minute but Dawson was again on top form, saving with his left foot from Anderson.

Instead it was Windass who scored next, converting Smith's pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when Guimaraes responded, the home fans just cranked up the volume, loudly applauding every tackle, block, counter-attack and substitution.

Both sides went close in the 77th minute, but when Newcastle followed Windass' shot against the bar by messing up a breakaway, it felt like nothing could stop the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier's first-time pass was brilliant, slicing through Wednesday to find Joelinton. He passed it on to Wood, the man over. So was his shot, a wofeul miss for a Premier League striker with a replay begging.

From there it was all brilliant blocks – of course McGuinness was one of those in the line of fire – until the rousing rendition of "Hi, Ho Sheffield Wednesday" at full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is what Sheffield Wednesday football is supposed to be about.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Iorfa, McGuinness, James; Palmer (Hunt 88), Dele-Bashiru (Adeniran 46), Byers (Bakinson 90), Vaulks, Johnson; Windass (Wilks 90), Smith (Paterson 88).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused substitutes: Stockdale, Famewo, Brown, Mighten.

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis (Trippier 68); Joelinton, S Longstaff (Guimaraes 60), Anderson (Willock 60); Ritchie, Isak (Wood 46), Murphy (Almiron 60).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused substitutes: Dummett, Fraser, Darlow, Burn.