Sheffield Wednesday 2 Queens Park Rangers 1: Late goals completely transform the Hillsborough mood in big win

Just as it was turning into another day of utter frustration at Hillsborough, Bailey Cadamarteri stepped up and mishit a shot into the net.

"We're losing 1-0, you idiot!" as Cameron Dawson dawdled on the ball after a routine save from Sam Field turned into "We love you Wednesday, we do!" in the blink of an eye. and before long 1-0 to Queens Park Rangers had become 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday, Anthony Musaba was ripping his shirt off to celebrate a stoppage-time winner.

Football, eh? Bloody hell.

Talk about changing the mood at Hillsborough, rocking to chants of Danny Rohl as the full-time whistle just minutes after they had been despairing. Suddenly the Owls had won three games out of four.

Before the game the 1867 group marched through Hillsborough Park venting their annoyance at Dejphon Chansiri's continued ownership. With the Thai businessman only ever likely to sell up on his turns, it felt a bit like howling at the moon.

Some criticised them for that, others took the view it was better than doing nothing.

For nearly 86 annoying minutes, the football did nothing to lift the spirits.

It was not that the Owls played badly. They showed the intensity and the energy Rohl has demanded of them, they showed for the ball when the defenders needed options.

SHIOT: Barry Bannan forced Asmir Begovic's first save in the 64th minute

But when it came to the bit of the pitch that matters most, creating and finishing chances, they offered very little indeed. And if that is the case in a game which is about who scores the most goals, can you really be said to have played well?

But if you top it off with a couple of goals – even if one was slightly lucky and both were out of the blue? That changes the complexion of everything.

The way Wednesday started the game boded well for them, centre-forward Callum Paterson right in the face of Jimmy Dunne, then goalkeeper Asmir Begovic when the harassed centre-back passed the ball back to him.

Neat turns by Bambo Diaby, letting a Cameron Dawson pass roll across him, then Barry Bannan, who followed it with a lovely sweeping pass out to Musaba on the right.

PRESSING: Callum Paterson set a positive early tone

It all made the Owls look the more confident of the two relegation-threatened sides whose form have picked up under new, young foreign managers.

The problem was, they had nothing to show for it.

Paterson had the best chance, heading a Will Vaulks corner off target in the 15th minute and punching the ground in frustration afterwards. Field had charged a Vaulks effort wide a couple minutes early. Diaby would later do the same to him.

Yet to register a shot on target, Wednesday had a let-off in the 35th-minute, Dawson escaping punishment for a very unconvincing punch at a corner when a cheap QPR foul was spotted.

PASS: Di'Shon Bernard plays the ball out

But the reprieve was only temporary.

When Pol Valentin stood off Ilias Chair a minute later, he cut inside and curled a shot. Diaby instinctively threw himself at it, but his diving header found the net.

The frustrations of the home crowd, particularly with Dawson, began to seep out and they booed their side off at the interval.

The half-time substitutions showed neither coach was happy, Marti Cifuentes making two, and Rohl bringing winger Djedi Gassma on for Diaby, prompting a reshuffle.

Again, the Owls came out on the front foot, and looked like they might have equalised in the 50th minute but as Vaulks' corner went direct into the net, the whistle blew for a foul.

So it took until 63 minutes for a legitimate Owls shot on target, Bannan forcing a good stretching save and another corner from the best part of 30 yards.

But the pattern of the game was unchanged – no substance at the end of the style.

Field's shot at Dawson in the 86th minute may have been weak, but at least it was a shot. And when Dawson did release the ball, Gassama drove into the area and found Cadamarteri for a shot which would have been bad it it was not so good, spinning inside the post and beyond Begovic.

It brought a draw which felt like a win but the Owls pushed on in search of the genuine article, and got it.

Four minutes into stoppage time Ashley Fletcher put a Bannan cross against the post and Musaba reacted first to score the winner.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Valentín (Palmer 70), B Diaby (Gassama HT), Bernard, Famewo; Musaba, Bannan, Vaulks (Fletcher 79); Johnson; Cadamarteri, Paterson (Buckley 70 (Byers 85)).

Unused substitutes: Bakinson, Ihiekwe, James, Vasquez.

Queens Park Rangers: Begovic; Cannon (Willock HT), Clarke-Salter, Dunne, Paal; Dixon-Bonner, Dozzell (S Cook 83), Field; Smyth, Armstrong (Dykes HT), Chair.

Unused substitutes: Kakay, Archer, Richards, Duke-McKenna, Drewe, Pedder.