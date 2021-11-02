Sheffield Wednesday 3 Sunderland 0 - player ratings

GOAL: But Florian Kamberi's work-rate was outstanding too

It was a team display packed with good individual performances.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – made the saves he had to 7

Liam Palmer – part of a back three hungry for a clean sheet 7

Chey Dunkley – a performance of real leadership 7

Marvin Johnson – one terrific interception 7

Callum Paterson – made two goals, although one was a shot 7

Dennis Adeniran – solid in midfield 6

Barry Bannan – pulled the strings in midfield before going off with what was hopefully on a minor knock 6

Lewis Wing – made the most of a rare start 6

Theo Corbeanu – a goal, an assist and an excellent all-round performance from the forward playing left wing-back 8

Florian Kamberi – worked tirelessly at centre-forward and scored a goal too 7

Lee Gregory – opportunistic finish 7

Substitutes:

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (for Bannan, 67) – game was already won when he came on 5

Jaden Brown (for Corbeanu, 82) – N/A

Saido Berahino (for Gregory, 84) – N/A