Sheffield Wednesday 3 Sunderland 0 - player ratings

It was a team display packed with good individual performances.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell – made the saves he had to 7
Liam Palmer – part of a back three hungry for a clean sheet 7
Chey Dunkley – a performance of real leadership 7
Marvin Johnson – one terrific interception 7
Callum Paterson – made two goals, although one was a shot 7
Dennis Adeniran – solid in midfield 6
Barry Bannan – pulled the strings in midfield before going off with what was hopefully on a minor knock 6
Lewis Wing – made the most of a rare start 6
Theo Corbeanu – a goal, an assist and an excellent all-round performance from the forward playing left wing-back 8
Florian Kamberi – worked tirelessly at centre-forward and scored a goal too 7
Lee Gregory – opportunistic finish 7
Substitutes:
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (for Bannan, 67) – game was already won when he came on 5
Jaden Brown (for Corbeanu, 82) – N/A
Saido Berahino (for Gregory, 84) – N/A
Not used: Wildsmith, Hunt, Shodipo, Sow.