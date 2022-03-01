Sheffield Wednesday 5 Burton Albion 2 - player ratings

STAR PERFORMER: Barry Bannan opens the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls captain scored twice and hit the crossbar as his side let Burton Albion come from 2-0 down to equalise, before speeding away from them.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – perhaps should have done better with Adlene Guedioura's deflected goal 5

Jordan Storey – another good defensive performance 6

Sam Hutchinson – winded early on but got over it to be steady in defence, then midfield 6

Lewis Gibson – showed a willingness to take matters into his own hands when he piled forward at 2-2 7

Liam Palmer – scored a rare goal from wing-back before slotting into the back three 7

Jack Hunt – did not look comfortable in central midfield 6

Barry Bannan – only the crossbar denied him a hat-trick in a performance which was impressive even by his high standards 9

Massimo Luongo – controlled things quietly in midfield 6

Marvin Johnson – a wonderful cross, then a wonderful goal 8

Callum Paterson – his third goal settled the unnecessary nerves 7

Sylla Sow – held the ball up well and brought others into play but sacrificed for Saido Berahino on the hour 7

Substitutes:

Saido Berahino (for Sow, 61) – added some energy from the bench 6

Dominic Iorfa (for Gibson, 84) – welcome return from injury N/A

Ciaran Brennan (for Luongo, 89) – N/A