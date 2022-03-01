Sheffield Wednesday 5 Burton Albion 2 - player ratings

The Owls captain scored twice and hit the crossbar as his side let Burton Albion come from 2-0 down to equalise, before speeding away from them.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell – perhaps should have done better with Adlene Guedioura's deflected goal 5
Jordan Storey – another good defensive performance 6
Sam Hutchinson – winded early on but got over it to be steady in defence, then midfield 6
Lewis Gibson – showed a willingness to take matters into his own hands when he piled forward at 2-2 7
Liam Palmer – scored a rare goal from wing-back before slotting into the back three 7
Jack Hunt – did not look comfortable in central midfield 6
Barry Bannan – only the crossbar denied him a hat-trick in a performance which was impressive even by his high standards 9
Massimo Luongo – controlled things quietly in midfield 6
Marvin Johnson – a wonderful cross, then a wonderful goal 8
Callum Paterson – his third goal settled the unnecessary nerves 7
Sylla Sow – held the ball up well and brought others into play but sacrificed for Saido Berahino on the hour 7
Substitutes:
Saido Berahino (for Sow, 61) – added some energy from the bench 6
Dominic Iorfa (for Gibson, 84) – welcome return from injury N/A
Ciaran Brennan (for Luongo, 89) – N/A
Not used: Wildsmith, , Brown, Waldock, Kamberi.