Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers move to avoid possible England or Wales World Cup clash

With the Premier League and Championship on hold, and time differences mostly favourable, clubs in Leagues One and Two will largely have Saturday afternoons to themselves.

But Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers have had their December 3 matches moved so as to avoid a clash with the first knockout game for whoever finishes second in Group A. The group features England, Wales, the United States of America and Iran.

The second-placed team is due to meet the winners of Group A (Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands) in Doha in a game which kicks off at 3pm UK time.

SCHEDULE CHANGES: Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday will not clash with a potential England or Wales last-16 World Cup game

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls fans can be confident of getting back from Derby County in time, with their League One fixture moved to 12.30pm.

Doncaster Rovers' home game against Walsall will be played the previous night, kicking off at 5.45pm.

The Group B winners play at 7pm UK time on the Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad