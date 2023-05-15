Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United hit back after vile abuse from own supporters

Sheffield Wednesday have become the second Yorkshire club to speak out after seeing one of their own abused as a result of weekend performances.

The centre-forward deleted his Twitter account last week after a video went viral on the site showing some of his worst misses for the club.

Now the Owls have gone public over what they describe as "a repulsive racist message directed at Darren Moore posted on a social media platform following our game against Peterborough United on Friday evening."

Sheffield Wednesday lost the game 4-0, leaving their chances of reaching the League One play-off final all but over. The second leg is at Hillsborough on Thursday.

That too has met with a disproportionate response, and the person involved has been banned from watching the team.

The club declared themselves "appalled", saying in a statement: "We distance ourselves absolutely from this kind of abhorrent behaviour and have taken the appropriate steps by issuing an immediate ban on the individual in question from all SWFC fixtures and events.

"Sheffield Wednesday stand shoulder to shoulder with Darren, the football family and wider society in condemning all forms of discrimination.

ABUSE: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

"The club will offer our full support to Darren and we are working together with the authorities in ensuring this individual faces the full force of the law as a result of such a cowardly and despicable act."

It mirrors Leeds's response to the treatment of Bamford, saying: "The time for this behaviour to stop is now.

"Those making threats do not reflect our fanbase and are not welcome at our club."

