Sheffield Wednesday appoint former Manchester United and Arsenal man as recruitment supremo

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have confirmed former Manchester United and Arsenal recruitment team member Kevin Beadell as their new head of recruitment.

Beadell started at United in 2001, closely working with the club’s youth and first team set-up during a successful period for the Red Devils before moving to Arsenal in 2010.

He spent a decade with the Gunners, specialising in emerging talent based in the UK and Europe, before an interim stint as head of recruitment. He left the Gunners in 2019.

Beadell late moved to Cardiff City, where he spent three years as recruitment supremo.

On his appointment at Wednesday, Kevin said: “I’ve been in recruitment for over 27 years now.

"During that journey I’ve had 10 years at Manchester United under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson and some great mentors and chief scouts.

"That was the same at Arsenal where I had 10 years with Arsene Wenger and some great mentors.

"After leaving Cardiff, I had a chat with the chairman and we spoke about the club, the vision and how it’s quite exciting the way things are moving forward."

Beadell will co-ordinate the club's activity in what it likely to be a critical January transfer window in terms of the club's short and medium-term future.

He added: "My experience will allow us to look at all markets. I like to think I’ve been particularly strong within the loan markets with relationships I have at the big clubs, so that’s an important avenue for us.

"But we’re open, and so is the manager, in looking at all markets. Players that are experienced in England and the Championship, which we know is a very tough league but also, equally, we will look at markets in Europe, the MLS and other emerging areas.

"In terms of our relationship, it’s important we provide targets for the manager, sit down and talk through these, and we’ll move forward with the best options for us as a club to make sure the team is strengthened by these signings.

"The next two months are very busy and we look to be as well organised as we can, the planning is already strongly in place, so we hope to react as quickly as we can within the market."

Wednesday have been on the look-out for a permanent recruitment supremo since head of recruitment and analysis David Downes left Hillsborough to take up a position as sporting director at League One outfit Blackpool in the summer.

Downes joined up with Wednesday in 2019 after Steve Bruce was appointed as head coach before the manager resigned five months later to take over at Newcastle United.

Luke Dowling filled the recruitment role on a temporary basis in the summer window.

The news regarding Beadell is likely to be well received by Owls head coach Danny Rohl, while owner Dejphon Chansiri recently stated that it represented a high priority.

Speaking in mid-November, Rohl said: "For sure, it's a key position for me.

"I'm in good communication at the moment with the chairman, we speak very often about this topic.

"Hopefully we will find a quick solution and then we can prepare for the January window. Everybody knows that this is important that we make this next step as a club.

"It's been good for me to have the support and also the good feedback.

"We have to choose the right person for the club and also the right fit for my philosophy. It has to be a good match for both sides.