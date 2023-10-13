Sheffield Wednesday appoint former Southampton and Bayern Munich assistant Danny Rohl as their new head coach
Röhl, 34, was spoken to by the Owls hierarchy, who opted for the Championship experience of Xisco Munoz instead.
Now the Hillsborough outfit, who were impressed by the German in his summer interviews, have turned to the young coach, second time around, after axing Munoz on October 4.
It is his first senior appointment as a ‘number one’.
A rookie at second-tier level, Röhl takes over a side who have endured a desperate start to the season, the worst ever in the history of the club.
Wednesday have taken a derisory total of three points from a possible 33 in 11 winless league matches.
Röhl takes charge of the club for the first time in the Championship game at Watford on Saturday week.He has become the club's 12th permanent manager/head coach in just under 14 years.
Since deciding to sack Munoz, the Owls had been also linked with a move for former Watford and Brighton head coach Oscar Garcia.The Spaniard subsequently distanced himself from any potential switch - as did club legend Lee Bullen, currently managing Scottish outfit Ayr United.
Neil Warnock was another intriguing option that was mooted, but there was no contact made between the club and the 74-year-old, who has previously led Yorkshire trio Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough amid memorable acts of relegation escapology.
As it stands, the rock-bottom Owls are effectively eight points adrift of safety after the first quarter of the 2023-24 campaign.
Röhl began coaching within the youth system of RB Leipzig and held several roles at the clubs where he worked with the likes of ex-Manchester United chief Ralf Rangnick and Ralph Hasenhüttl.
He had a spell in English football as Hasenhüttl's assistant at Southampton in 2018-19 before heading back to his homeland to become Hansi Flick's number two at Bayern Munich in 2019.
Röhl, who graduated from the University of Leipzig with a degree in sports science, followed Flick to the national team in 2021.
Flick was sacked as Die Mannschaft boss last month following a 4-1 loss to Japan, with Röhl and fellow assistant Marcus Song also departing.