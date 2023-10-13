SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have appointed former Southampton, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich assistant Danny Röhl as their new head coach - just months after interviewing him for the position in the close season.

Röhl, 34, was spoken to by the Owls hierarchy, who opted for the Championship experience of Xisco Munoz instead.

Now the Hillsborough outfit, who were impressed by the German in his summer interviews, have turned to the young coach, second time around, after axing Munoz on October 4.

It is his first senior appointment as a ‘number one’.

Danny Röhl, former assistant coach of Germany, has been named as Sheffield Wednesday's new head coach. Picture: Martin Rose/Getty Images.

A rookie at second-tier level, Röhl takes over a side who have endured a desperate start to the season, the worst ever in the history of the club.

Wednesday have taken a derisory total of three points from a possible 33 in 11 winless league matches.

Röhl takes charge of the club for the first time in the Championship game at Watford on Saturday week.He has become the club's 12th permanent manager/head coach in just under 14 years.

Since deciding to sack Munoz, the Owls had been also linked with a move for former Watford and Brighton head coach Oscar Garcia.The Spaniard subsequently distanced himself from any potential switch - as did club legend Lee Bullen, currently managing Scottish outfit Ayr United.

Neil Warnock was another intriguing option that was mooted, but there was no contact made between the club and the 74-year-old, who has previously led Yorkshire trio Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough amid memorable acts of relegation escapology.

As it stands, the rock-bottom Owls are effectively eight points adrift of safety after the first quarter of the 2023-24 campaign.

Röhl began coaching within the youth system of RB Leipzig and held several roles at the clubs where he worked with the likes of ex-Manchester United chief Ralf Rangnick and Ralph Hasenhüttl.

He had a spell in English football as Hasenhüttl's assistant at Southampton in 2018-19 before heading back to his homeland to become Hansi Flick's number two at Bayern Munich in 2019.

Röhl, who graduated from the University of Leipzig with a degree in sports science, followed Flick to the national team in 2021.