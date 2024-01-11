Sheffield Wednesday are on the march - and determined to make Huddersfield Town and co nervous

Sheffield Wednesday could be out of the Championship relegation zone on Saturday, and Marvin Johnson believes they are starting to make the teams above it twitchy.

A win at Southampton, combined with a Huddersfield Town defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle, would see the Owls out of the bottom three for the first time this season, on goal difference.

The odds are against that double, but this is the Championship. And six wins in the last nine matches has given the Terriers – and the likes of Argyle, Birmingham City, Stoke City, Swansea City and Millwall – cause to look over their shoulders.

Utility man Johnson says it is important to play on that.

"Everybody wrote us off and you can see teams now are a lot more cautious about playing us now," said Johnson, whose side were 12 points adrift of safety in late November. "It's not just an easy three-pointer for them.

"They're setting up a little bit differently because they know what we can do.

"The standout performance was probably against Leicester (a 1-1 draw on November 29) and after that teams were starting to think a bit more about us. We could have won that game.

"We're not worried about anyone, just ourselves. We knew what we had to do from the start and we always had the belief it wasn't a relegation battle for us.

PRESSURE: Sheffield Wednesday utility man Marvin Johnson

"At Hillsborough with the high press we put on teams, even against Hull, who are a good pressing side, there were times when they were nervous and we forced them into a long ball and got control of the game again. That's been a key factor, especially at home."

As well as making others nervous, it requires Wednesday to feel they can do it. Making up ground in the bottom three is a different pressure to staying out of it.

Although results took a while to fall into line, Johnson says the players believed from the moment manager Danny Rohl took charge in October.

"You could see from day one there was no messing about, he said. "He knew we had ability, it was just putting it all together with the way he wanted us to play, then getting us to play with confidence.