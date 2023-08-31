UNDER-PRESSURE Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has delivered a stark message to his players that the Championship is no respecter of reputations amid a fraught start to the season at S6.

The Owls are the only EFL side yet to take a point so far this term, having lost all four Championship fixtures during the tenure of Munoz.

A tough August was compounded by elimination in the EFL Cup on penalties to League Two outfit Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday make the short trip up the M1 for a Yorkshire derby at Leeds United on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Ashley Fletcher sees his path blocked by former Owls defender and Mansfield Town captain Aden Flint. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Munoz, whose side have conceded several late goals this campaign already, including in their last two fixtures, said: "The most important thing we need to understand is that we are not the lion, but the mouse (in this current situation).

"Sometimes, we are thinking we are a lion; we need to understand that (while) last season in League One, we are the lion, here you are the mouse from the first minute until the last."

Meanwhile, Munoz has thrown down the gauntlet to summer signing Ashley Fletcher - and says that he 'needs more' from him.

The former Middlesbrough and Barnsley striker made just his second start for the club on Tuesday, with his first arriving in the opening round of the EFL Cup.

Fletcher, who joined the Owls in July on a season-long loan from Munoz's old club Watford, has struggled to make an impression in both.

He has also made four Championship appearances from the bench.

The 27-year-old was signed by the Hornets following their promotion to the Premier League in 2021 under Munoz.

Asked whether he requires more from Fletcher, the Spaniard added: "One hundred cent. He is one of the important players here and I need more from him.

"I understand how he was four or five weeks (learning) about the position and he needs more (time).

"It's one of the first games he's played more than 45 minutes and I can understand.