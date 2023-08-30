Sheffield Wednesday are the 'mouse' in the Championship and not the 'lion', says head coach Xisco Munoz

UNDER-PRESSURE Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has delivered a stark message to his players that the Championship is no respecter of reputations amid a fraught start to the season at S6.

The Owls are the only EFL side yet to take a point so far this term, having lost all four Championship fixtures during the tenure of Munoz.

A tough August was compounded by elimination in the EFL Cup on penalties to League Two outfit Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday make the short trip up the M1 for a Yorkshire derby at Leeds United on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz. Picture: PA

Munoz, whose side have conceded several late goals this campaign already, including in their last two competitive fixtures, said: "The most important thing we need to understand is that we are not the lion, but the mouse (in this current situation).

"Sometimes, we are thinking we are a lion; we need to understand that (while) last season in League One, we are the lion, here you are the mouse from the first minute until the last.

"If not and if you relax one day, the lion is the mouse and this is the situation.

"Sometimes, for 75 minutes, the team puts on a good performance and are level and after, it's out.

"This is what we need to improve and need changes. If we do this, I am sure we will have a competitive team after. Right now, in all the games, it's been difficult to have a competitive team (all game)."

Meanwhile, Munoz is of the view that 95 per cent are continuing to evolve and improving in terms of what he wants from his squad, five per cent currently are not.