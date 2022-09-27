Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers lead the way in latest The Yorkshire Post Team of the Week

All five of our clubs are represented with four nominations for Sheffield Wednesday and three each Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers.

Goalkeeper

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Owls' win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Pete Jamieson (Harrogate Town) – The difference between a comprehensive defeat at Stevenage for the struggling Sulphurites and a narrow one.

Defence

Jordan Williams (Barnsley) – Got through a spate of work in a defensive and attacking sense and showed his full value as the Reds' rise continued against Charlton.

Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers) – Big and strong at both ends of the pitch as Rovers got back on track with a much-needed win over Crawley. Found the net.

Devante Cole scored Barnsley's third goal in their win over Charlton.

Reece James (Sheffield Wednesday) – Very steady in his defensive duties and linked up impressively down the left with Marvin Johnson against Wycombe.

Midfield

Harry Chapman (Bradford City) – A potent threat and continued his eye-catching recent form. Set up City's late leveller.

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) – Some typical moments of quality and dictated in the first half in particular, also finishing off a fine team move to make it 2-0.

Herbie Kane (Barnsley) – Showed what he brings to the table with a quality performance in the engine room as the Reds extended their unbeaten league run to five matches following a 3-1 win over the Addicks.

Kyle Hurst (Doncaster Rovers) – Another to step up for Rovers on an important afternoon in their season. Posted plenty of danger and followed up his midweek goal in the EFL Trophy with another against Crawley. Up to four goals for the season now.

Forwards

Devante Cole (Barnsley) – Flourishing thanks to an outstanding renaissance under Michael Duff, who is getting a tune out of him consistently. Set up Norwood's goal and also confidently scored his fourth goal of a redemptive campaign

George Miller (Doncaster Rovers) – It was Miller time all right on Saturday as the striker provided a response to some criticism from manager Gary McSheffrey of late by way of two goals against Crawley as Rovers ended their worrying recent dip in form.

Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) – Forwards can play well and not score, as Smith did on Saturday. He almost scored the opener and set up the second goal and was a constant pest for Wycombe.