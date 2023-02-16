Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Marvin Johnson has been charged over an off-the-ball incident with Ipswich Town's Wes Burns on Saturday.

With injuries biting the Hillsborough squad, they can ill afford to lose a key player like Johnson to a retrospective ban.

Callum Paterson – now himself injured – and Dennis Adeniran have had to fill in at right wing-back in recent games with a host of players missing through injury. So to lose the man they can rely on on the other flank would obviously be a blow.

Johnson has started 13 of the last 15 Sheffield Wednesday matches, on the bench at Wycombe Wanderers and rest along with a host of others for the FA Cup fourth-round replay defeat at Fleetwood Town.

CHARGE: Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson (left)

He conceded a first-half penalty at Portman Road after a clash with Burns which appeared to be missed by the referee but not the television cameras.

He has now been charged with "improper and/or violent" conduct.

He has until Monday to respond.

Paterson, Ben Heneghan, Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe, Jack Hunt, Mallik Wilks all missed Tuesday's victory over Morecambe with injury, and Lee Gregory has tonsilitis.

George Byers went off at half-time with a deal leg. The Owls are hopeful Iorfa will be fit for Saturday's visit of Milton Keynes Dons.