Sheffield Wednesday bolster play-off chances and do Rotherham United a favour with victory at MK Dons

Barry Bannan’s fantastic goal proved decisive in a vital 3-2 victory for Sheffield Wednesday at MK Dons that lifted them back into the League One play-off places.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 10:14 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th April 2022, 10:16 pm

The Owls are up to fifth in the table after ending the Dons’ 15-match unbeaten run and preventing the hosts from moving back above Rotherham United and into second.

Wednesday were ahead after 10 minutes when Bannan cut the ball back for Saido Berahino, whose shot slipped through the grasp of MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The visitors doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Bannan’s corner was forced in by Lee Gregory, making the most of some slack marking.

BIG WIN: For Sheffield Wednesday as they won 3-2 at MK Dons. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Bannan then added a sensational third for the Owls just before the half hour when Dean Lewington headed the ball into his path before the visiting skipper lobbed Cumming from 35 yards.

The Dons gave themselves a lifeline five minutes before half-time through Troy Parrott’s dinked finish and pulled another back through Scott Twine’s free-kick six minutes into a lengthy period of stoppage time but could not complete the comeback.

MK DonsBarry BannanRotherham UnitedLeague One