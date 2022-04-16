Sheffield Wednesday bolster play-off chances and do Rotherham United a favour with victory at MK Dons

The Owls are up to fifth in the table after ending the Dons’ 15-match unbeaten run and preventing the hosts from moving back above Rotherham United and into second.

Wednesday were ahead after 10 minutes when Bannan cut the ball back for Saido Berahino, whose shot slipped through the grasp of MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Bannan’s corner was forced in by Lee Gregory, making the most of some slack marking.

BIG WIN: For Sheffield Wednesday as they won 3-2 at MK Dons. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Bannan then added a sensational third for the Owls just before the half hour when Dean Lewington headed the ball into his path before the visiting skipper lobbed Cumming from 35 yards.