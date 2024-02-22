Rohl is on the look-out for players in the free agent market and Schulz, a 30-year-old full-back, is a free agent after his contract at Dortmund was terminated last summer. He has been training at the Owls' Middlewood base.

Meanwhile, according to reports in Germany, Schulz is set to appear in court next week after charges of grievous bodily harm were approved – though he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He has previously denied criminal charges against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rohl, whose side welcome Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday, said: "He is, at the moment, training with us.

Nico Schulz, currently training with Sheffield Wednesday, pictured in training with former club Borussia Dortmund. Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images.

"At the moment, it is just training and then we will see. For me, it is more important I have my team with all the players available this week and training is good. He was part of this group.

"From my side, it makes no sense to speak about personal (issues) of a player when he is not really signed for Sheffield Wednesday.

"It is the reason why. For me, he is training with us and this is the situation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, reports circulated that the Owls were one of the interested parties keen in signing free agent midfielder Morrison, who has spent previous spells in Yorkshire at Sheffield United and Middlesbrough after being tipped for stardom as a youngster at Manchester United.

Morrison, 31, left US club DC United earlier this year and has also been linked with Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United.

Rohl added: "At the moment, this is not another player on our list. Let's have a look in the next couple of days, maybe there's someone.

"But at the moment, my focus is 100 per cent on my player that are here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On specific links with Morrison, he confirmed: "At the minute, no."

On the injury front, Dominic Iorfa should be in contention following the Robins test, but the game is likely to come too soon for Josh Windass, while Bailey Cadamarteri is being assessed.

The German added: "Dominic looks very well and he has trained with us for the last three days and he looks fantastic. I think he will be available for the weekend. There's one training (session) to go, but at the moment, he looks good.

"Josh, I think, it will not be enough for him to be available on the bench. We will also have a look with Bailey. It could be that he is available again. We have to look tomorrow at the last training.