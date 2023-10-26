SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY boss Danny Rohl admits his team are in a tough race right through until the end of the season as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The Owls endured a tough night at Home Park as goals from Mustapha Bundu, Morgan Whittaker and top scorer Ryan Hardie – now with six for the season – ensured Plymouth Argyle moved up to 18th with their fourth home win.

By contrast, winless Wednesday have now lost 10 of their opening 13 league games, with their new boss Rohl suffering back-to-back defeats after a 1-0 defeat at Watford in his first game in charge at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BAD NIGHT: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We started well and controlled the game in the first 25, 30 minutes,” said Rohl. “We had a lot of high ball winning situations, we created chances and had a good chance at the far post and then we got a bit unlucky. It was a great free-kick and we then made a second mistake.

“We thought if we scored the next goal, we could get back in the game. We tried everything and conceded the third goal and the match is done.

“It is hard to speak about this defeat as we wanted to earn something, this was our big goal today and it is about the result and the result was not good.

“For me, I can see a direction we want to play but it is not about 25 minutes or 60 minutes, it is about 96 minutes to go for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of his beleagured team’s hopes of turning their season around, Rohl said his players have to be ready for the tough task ahead of them.

“Now it is about recovery and we must go again on Sunday,” he added. “It will be a tough race until the end of the season. We have to be ready for this and the players are ready for this. We have to start taking points.

“In the second half we tried something, we changed some players to try and create more offensive pace.