Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl provides latest on search for new head of recruitment

Sheffield Wednesday remain on the lookout for a new head of recruitment but boss Danny Rohl insists the Championship strugglers are active behind the scenes in preparation for an important transfer window.

January offers the beleaguered Owls the opportunity to strengthen Rohl’s squad and save their second-tier status.

Wednesday are rock bottom as they prepare for a critical nine-game period before the opening of the winter window on January 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rohl, who took over from Xisco Munoz last month, recently expressed hope that the club would "find a quick solution" but the position remains unfilled as Wednesday prepare to return to action at Birmingham City on Saturday.

Luke Dowling held the role on a temporary basis in the summer window following the departure of David Downes to Blackpool.

"Head of recruitment is a big topic," said Rohl.

"We are still in talks. It's not just a one-man show – we have to be strong as a group and a club with a clear idea of what we want to do in the future.

"I've tried to bring good guys here since I came in and it's the same with this topic. We've got to find the right man for this position in the club."

Danny Rohl is still on the lookout for a head of recruitment. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls are nine points from safety following a wretched start to the season that has yielded just one win from 16 games.

Earlier this month, Wednesday were given the green light to operate in the January window after owner Dejphon Chansiri pumped £2million into the troubled Championship club to remove the threat of a transfer embargo.

"We need to start looking at players and what they can do," added Rohl.

"The January window is always a difficult one but I have a clear mindset about this topic and a clear message about what I want to do.

Michael Smith is fighting to be fit for the trip to St Andrew's. (Photo: Steve Ellis)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm preparing with my team and am always looking together with the club to get the right match as the head of recruitment.

"Until this moment, we have to handle recruitment. Everybody needs to be on board with this topic.

"I will try everything in the next weeks to prepare very well for the January window."

Rohl's immediate priority is Saturday's trip to Birmingham, a side without a win since Wayne Rooney's appointment on October 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday will be without Callum Paterson after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 4-0 home defeat to Millwall before the international break.

Michael Smith is the only injury doubt as he continues to recover from the knock that forced him to sit out the Millwall game.

"We have to look at Michael Smith from day to day," said Rohl. "He's still in the process. We will see in training tomorrow if he's ready.

"Everybody else should be available which is a good sign. The last two weeks we had time for some players to recover from small injuries.