DARREN MOORE says that he has been 'absolutely overwhelmed' by messages of support from the public after suffering online racist abuse in the aftermath of Sheffield Wednesday's 4-0 League One play-off semi-final first leg defeat at Peterborough last Friday.

Wednesday have already issued an immediate ban against the person who racially abused Moore.

The club have also revealed that chairman Dejphon Chansiri was also the subject of some vile abuse on social media which is also being dealt with by the relevant authorities.

Moore, whose side host Posh in the second leg at Hillsborough on Thursday night, said: "Firstly, I am fine. What I am gonna say is thank you for all the supportive messages that have come in.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

"I have absolutely overwhelmed by the support, so thank you so much to friends and fans - not just fans of Sheffield Wednesday, but all over really.“Secondly, we know today in society that we are trying to help clean up this side of it. The individuals have been spotted and identified and we know who they are and are (now) leaving it to the authorities to deal with.

"They have got it all in hand and that's where the matter is really.

"We understand social media has played a large part in it, but we are doing all we can in trying to eradicate it the best we can.

"With a lot of the media attention and scope, we know that messages can come through at an alarming rate.

"We have got procedures in place which is good to know and those are taking place now in regard to the incidents. We have been contacted and we know who they are and they have been dealt with and that's all we can do in moving forward."

A club statement condemning the abuse had earlier said: “Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was subject to a disgraceful racist comment on a social media platform this week following the Owls’ game at Peterborough on Friday evening.

“It has since come to light that a similar appalling racist post was made in the direction of our chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

“This incident is also in the hands of the authorities and the individual responsible will be subject to the same consequences.

“We are fully conversant with the emotions stirred by football and the immediacy of social media platforms.

“However, when comments cross the line of moral decency and indeed the law, this will not be tolerated.