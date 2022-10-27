Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore addresses widening gap to Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle
Darren Moore is not concerned by the five-point gap that has opened up between his Sheffield Wednesday side and second-placed Ipswich Town, insisting there are plenty more twists and turns to come this season.
Back-to-back draws has allowed Ipswich to create some distance to the third-placed Owls while league leaders Plymouth Argyle sit seven points ahead of Moore’s men.
There are still 30 games for Wednesday to play in League One this term and Moore says his only focus is on his squad, who are looking to write the wrongs following 1-1 draws with Bristol Rovers and Lincoln City in the last week.
The Owls have had 38 shots in those games but scored just twice and Moore wants his players to maintain that same creativity against Burton Albion this weekend.
Most Popular
"We are all experienced enough to know the league is not won in October. We are just focusing on us, we don’t look towards anyone else,” said Moore.
“If you start looking at others, it is never the right way to go. You have got to look at yourself.
"We know it is very early in the season and there are lots of games to play. The season is going to ebb and flow, that has been proven in the first set of games already. That is League One for you.
"For me, it is disappointing to draw the game as we feel it is two points dropped. If you look at both games over the last week, we feel we could be four points better off but we are not.
"The chances were there again, we didn’t convert the chances we should have done, we are going to move on to Saturday. We need the same sort of impetus and the same sort of creativity.”