Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore issues update on experienced defender Jack Hunt
EXPERIENCED Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt is set for a short spell on the sidelines as he recovers from a throat and chest infection which has recently laid him low.
The 31-year-old, who signed a new Owls deal in the summer, reported illness before last week's game at Peterborough United. He is on the mend, but will be eased back into the fold.
Hunt has made three appearances so far this season in League One, with his last one coming in the 1-0 victory over Charlton at Hillsborough on August 13.
Boss Darren Moore said: "He has been back in training. He was on five days of antibiotics. His energy levels have been depleted so what we are doing is building him back up.
"Hopefully he will get back in training with the boys on Thursday. We have to get his physicality back to where it was because he had a throat and chest infection.
"He is back on the grass with the sports science so hopefully he will get back in training in the next couple of weeks."
Liam Palmer returns to the fray for Saturday's game with Forest Green after being rested in the midweek Cup win over Rochdale, which has earned Wednesday a round-three trip to Southampton.
Sheffield-born teenager Jay Glover was promoted to the side for a first-team debut against Rochdale, who lost out 3-0 to Wednesday.
Moore added: "We gave him a rest. He has been superb for us. We didn't feel he was required to play and we gave Jay Glover a run.
"He will be back in training and ready to go again on Thursday.